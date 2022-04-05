By

Jackson State football fans won’t have to wait until September to catch some action from the defending SWAC champions. The team will play in the first of two spring scrimmage games this Saturday.

Thee Pregame Show caught up with Director of Player Personnel Otis Riddley, who encouraged fans to show up and show out for spring football.

See the full video here:

We Need Tiger Nation

“We need people in the stadium, we need the atmosphere lit, we need you ready to rock and roll with us,” Riddley said.

Riddley said Deion Sanders is “putting together something special.”

“I’m excited about what this team is about to do man,” he said. “We’re gonna keep growing, we’re gonna keep going. We’re ready, baby.”

More Jackson State scrimmages to come

The Blue & White scrimmage isn’t the only game Jackson State will play this spring.

On Sunday, April 24, at 5 p.m. the Tigers will play a second scrimmage that will be broadcast live on ESPNU. This is the first time in history that an HBCU spring game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Tigers’ Blue & White Spring Scrimmage game kicks off April 9 at 1 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State to Hold Spring Scrimmage for Blue and White Week