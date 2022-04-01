Norfolk State coach Robert Jones wins Hugh Durham award

Courtesy: Norfolk State
NEW ORLEANS, LA — Norfolk State coach Robert Jones is the 2022 recipient of the Hugh Durham Award, presented annually to the top Division I mid-major college basketball coach.
Jones, 42, led Norfolk State to its second consecutive MEAC tournament championship and NCAA tournament appearance. The Spartans were 24-7 overall and claimed the MEAC regular season title with a 12-2 record. NSU began the 2021-22 with a 9-1 record, which is the best start in Division I MEAC history, through the first ten games of the season.
Norfolk State won at least 11 conference games for the eighth time in nine seasons under Jones, who has a 166-126 career record.
The Hugh Durham award, is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major coach in college basketball, is named after a coach who built winning programs at three different universities.
In eight seasons as the head coach at Jacksonville University, Durham became the Dolphins’ all-time winningest Division I coach (106 wins), making him the only coach in NCAA history to be the winningest coach (pct. or wins) at three different Division I schools.
He built national programs at Florida State where he holds the record for best winning percentage with a 230-95 (.708) record in 12 years. And at Georgia where he is also the all-time winningest coach in the 99-year history of the Bulldog program, having won 297 games in 17 seasons.
Coaches of teams in the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.
2021-22 HUGH DURHAM AWARD FINALISTS
|Griff Aldrich
|Longwood
|John Becker
|Vermont
|Randy Bennett
|Saint Mary’s
|Scott Davenport
|Bellarmine
|Todd Golden
|San Francisco
|Jared Grasso
|Bryant
|Eric Henderson
|South Dakota State
|Shaheen Holloway
|Saint Peter’s
|Ben Jacobson
|Northern Iowa
|ROBERT JONES
|NORFOLK STATE
|Matt Langel
|Colgate
|Bashir Mason
|Wagner
|Matt McMahon
|Murray State
|Bucky McMillan
|Samford
|Lamont Paris
|Chattanooga
|Rick Pitino
|Iona
|Todd Simon
|Southern Utah
|Pat Skerry
|Towson
|Danny Sprinkle
|Montana State
|Chris Victor
|Seattle