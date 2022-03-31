Bowie State Football Holds 2022 Pro Day

Courtesy of Bowie State Athletics
BOWIE, Md. – Six Bowie State football Bulldogs showcased their talents in front of representatives from NFL and CFL teams at the Bowie State annual Pro Day, which was held on March 30, 2022, at Bulldogs Stadium.
Several scouts and player personnel representatives attended as the Bulldogs were tested, measured and put through various drills. After measurements, Pro Day participants took part in the 225-pound bench press test, the vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, 3-cone drill and 60-yard shuttle. The day wrapped up with individual position skill work.
“It was great to have the scouts come see our seniors that would like to continue playing the game they love,” said head coach Damon Wilson. “It doesn’t matter what level of football you play, the scouts will find you. I was glad to see so many of our underclassman out to support our seniors. They now have a reference point to go pull from if they desire to continue to play football after college. They had the opportunity to see the business side of the game today and see the level of commitment that is needed.”
Top two performances came from Bowie State’s Myles Wolfolk (Largo, MD) and Wesley Bowers (Fort Washington, MD). Wolfolk improved on his numbers from his pro day at the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill) while Bowers had an overall good performance, impressing scouts with his versatility regarding his fieldwork.
Additionally, other players from Bowie State football that participated were Tevin Singleton (District Heights, MD), Jarome Johnson (Washington, DC), Simeon Gatling (Greensboro, MD) and Calil Wilkins (Temple Hills, MD). Due to injury he encountered during the HBCU Bowl Game, Wilkins was unable to do field drills but is expected be at full strength by minicamp.
Three other participants that joined the Bulldogs in Pro Day included Adam State’s Carl Anderson, Georgetown’s Ahmad Wilson and Morgan State’s Wesley Wolfolk.
The 2022 NFL Draft is set for April 28-30 and will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.
