HBCU hoops in basketball history, Part 1

As the NCAA Final Four tips off this weekend in New Orleans, HBCU Gameday takes a look back at how the role of HBCUs and African-American coaches paved the way for the game we see today. That effort was led both strategically and on the court by John McLendon –shown here with a picture of his teacher and mentor, basketball inventor James Naismith in the background. McLendon has been called the ‘father of black basketball’ and the man who integrated college basketball.’ Part 1 of a three-part series.