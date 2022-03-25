HBCU Spring Football Schedule

Spring is in the air and HBCU spring football practices have begun with annual spring football games soon to follow.
Here’s a list of every date, time, and location we could find to keep you fully locked in for HBCU spring ball.
We will update this list with more info on HBCU spring football as it comes in.
HBCU Spring Football
SWAC
Alabama A&M – March 26 – 10 am – Louis Crews Stadium
Alabama A&M had a “Maroon & White” draft where team captains picked their squads for the spring game, check out the photo gallery HERE.
Bama State – April 26 – 2 pm – ASU Stadium
Alcorn – April 9 – Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Football Stadium
FAMU – April 9 – 2pm – Bragg stadium
Grambling – April 2 – 2pm – Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
Jackson State – April 24 – 5 pm – Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
MSVU – April 9 – 11am – Rice-Totten Stadium
PVAMU – April 23 – 4 pm
Southern – April 9 – Mumford Stadium
UAPB – April 22 – 7pm – Simmons Bank Field
MEAC
Morgan State – April 30 – 1pm
NCCU – April 9 – 2:30pm – O’kelly-Riddick Stadium
SC State – April 23 – Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
Del State – April 9 – 2:00 pm – Alumni Stadium
FCS
Tennessee State – April 9 – Hale Stadium
CIAA
Bowie – April 23rd – 2pm
Shaw – April 10th – 11 am – Durham County Stadium
SIAC
Benedict College – April 2 – 1 pm – Charlie W. Johnson Stadium
Central State – April 30 – 1 pm – MacPherson Stadium