HBCU Spring Football Schedule

A list of every date, time, and location we could find to keep you fully locked in for HBCU spring ball.
Spring is in the air and HBCU spring football practices have begun with annual spring football games soon to follow.

Here’s a list of every date, time, and location we could find to keep you fully locked in for HBCU spring ball.

We will update this list with more info on HBCU spring football as it comes in.

SWAC

Alabama A&M – March 26 –  10 amLouis Crews Stadium

Alabama A&M had a “Maroon & White” draft where team captains picked their squads for the spring game, check out the photo gallery HERE.

Bama State – April 26 – 2 pm – ASU Stadium

Alcorn – April 9 –  Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Football Stadium

FAMU – April 9 – 2pm – Bragg stadium

Grambling – April 2 – 2pm – Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Jackson State – April 24 – 5 pm – Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Deion Sanders, Jackson State to have spring game on ESPNU

MSVU – April 9 – 11am – Rice-Totten Stadium

PVAMU – April 23 – 4 pm

Southern – April 9 – Mumford Stadium

UAPB – April 22 – 7pm – Simmons Bank Field

MEAC

Morgan State – April 30 – 1pm

NCCU – April 9 – 2:30pm – O’kelly-Riddick Stadium

SC State – April 23 – Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

Del State – April 9 – 2:00 pm – Alumni Stadium

FCS

Tennessee State – April 9 – Hale Stadium

CIAA

Bowie – April 23rd – 2pm

Shaw – April 10th – 11 am – Durham County Stadium

SIAC

Benedict College – April 2 – 1 pm – Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

Central State – April 30 – 1 pm – MacPherson Stadium

