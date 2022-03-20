Greg Biffle keeps the Stillman College Chevy on the lead lap in Atlanta

By

ATLANTA–For the first time in three races this season the No. 44 car owned by NY Racing completed an entire NASCAR race. Greg Biffle drove the car, with a Stillman College paint scheme, to a 20th place finish in Sunday’s race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In two previous races this season at Daytona and Las Vegas the car failed to finish because of mechanical issues with the fuel pump. But Sunday was a clean race and solid driving by the veteran Biffle, who escaped the multitude of wrecks that plagued the field.

At one point Biffle had the car as high as fifth place during stage two of the race. The car remained on the lead lap all afternoon long.

A finish to be proud of

A top twenty finish is generally a good day for the non-elite, single car race teams like NY Racing. With a starting grid of 37 cars today it marks a general line of finishing in the top half of the competitors.

A little bit of luck never hurts either. Crashes throughout the day, particularly at the front of the field, took out several front runners. Drivers like Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin saw their days ruined after on track incidents. Even the last turn on the final lap was marred by a multi-collision dustup.

Tweets from 2005: Greg Biffle is currently running fifth.



(It's actually 2022 and Greg Biffle is actually running fifth right now.) #FOHQT500 — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) March 20, 2022

But through it all Biffle kept his Chevy Camaro clean and intact through the checkered flag. The top twenty finish was the best finish for Greg Biffle since 2016.

Twelve of the 37 cars in Sunday’s field ended up with damage. Biffle started the race in 37th place and ultimately improved his position by 17 places. Showing that the car has signs of some real speed potential, Biffle clocked the fastest lap on Sunday on nine different occasions.

The race was won by William Byron.

In previous races the No. 44 car has had paint schemes with Grambling University and Florida A&M.

