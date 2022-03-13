By

YPSILANTI, Mich. – HBCU cheer squad Xavier University of Louisiana won the 2022 crown with the highest point total in championship history at the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The 6th Annual NAIA Competitive Cheer National Championship featured 15 teams from across the country.

Finals Performance Highlights

Xavier wins their first National Championship in any sport; last season the HBCU squad finished in fifth place. It is in just its third year in competition.

St. Ambrose finishes third for the second time in three years, with a score that would have earned the Red Banner a year ago during their Runner-Up performance

Indiana Wesleyan recorded the second highest output and marking their best finish at the event in team history

Reigning NAIA Champions Oklahoma City finished in sixth place; this is the first time they have not finished in the Top Two places

Hosts Concordia University-Ann Arbor finished in fifth place, slipping down one spot since the prelim scores

Friday’s preliminary performance accounted for 25% of their total, with the finals on Saturday comprising the other 75 percent.

Teams posting the highest scores on Day One will have the advantage of slotting in deeper into the competition on Saturday

Final Team Standings

1. Xavier University (La.) – 93.70

2. Indiana Wesleyan University – 92.58

3. St. Ambrose University (Iowa) – 92.17

4. Dickinson State University (N.D.) – 90.04

5. Concordia Ann Arbor (Mich.) – 88.82

6. Oklahoma City University – 85.88

7. Midland University (Neb.) – 85.59

8. University of Pikeville (Ky.) – 83.83

9. Georgetown College (Ky.) – 82.07

10. Missouri Valley College – 81.82

11. Point University (Ga.) – 80.99

12. Missouri Baptist University – 80.72

13. University of Mobile (Ala.) – 79.05

14. University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) – 76.81

15. Friends University (Kan.) – 68.22

