Trace Young hits the transfer portal again

Mo Williams has left the building at Alabama State and his prized recruit Trace Young wasn’t far behind.



Young is hitting the transfer portal after two years and one season on the court at Alabama State. He averaged 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game at ASU this season.



Young arrived at ASU in 2020 with lots of hype and fan fare. Rated as a three-star guard out of high school, Young started his collegiate career at Wyoming where he averaged 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during the 2018-2019 campaign. He then left Wyoming and spent a year at JUCO John A. Logan College. In the spring of 2020 he announced that he would only be selecting HBCUs as transfer destinations. In the days before Mikey Williams’ declared HBCU interest and Maker Maker signing, this was big news.



Alabama State was not originally on Young’s list, however, he committed to ASU upon the hiring of Mo Williams that spring. Young would sit out the 2020-2021 season before finally putting on a uniform this season. His 23-point, nine-rebound game against Western Kentucky appeared to show that the hype was right, but other than a solid string of games in January which got him named SWAC Player of the Week, consistency was an issue for both he and ASU. Alabama State finished ninth in the SWAC this season, ending its season without a chance to play in the SWAC Tournament.



Now ASU will have to move on from the Mo Williams/Trace Young eras going forward.

