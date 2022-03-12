By

The Lincoln University women’s basketball team faced foul trouble almost immediately, turned the ball over 19 times in falling to the region’s top-ranked team, Glenville State, Friday 88-60 in the first round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Lincoln concludes the season 22-7.

A three-pointer by freshman Ciani Montgomery (Philadelphia, Pa./West Catholic Prep) cut the Lincoln deficit to 11 with 8:37 remaining in the second quarter, however, the Lions went on a five-minute scoring hiatus. During the drought, Glenville State went on a 19-0 run to push the lead to 30 points. Lincoln was 0-for-5 from the floor with four turnovers during the run.

The Lions played better in the second half, outscoring the host Pioneers in the third and fourth quarters. Lincoln won the third quarter 24-19 and the fourth quarter, 14-13.

Senior Kryshell Gordy (Chester, Pa./Ursuline Academy (Del.)) , in her final collegiate game, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while junior Jade Young (Philadelphia, Pa./Abington Friends School) led the team with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Montgomery added 11 points, four assists, and three steals.

It marked the final game in Lincoln uniforms for Gordy, Young, Bryanna Brown (New York, N.Y./Bishop Loughlin) , Joy Morton(Yeadon, Pa./Penn Wood) , Shantel Cheeks (Washington D.C./Rock Creek Christian Academy (Harcum College)) , Jeana Weatherspoon (Columbus, Ohio/Northland) , and Shakira Edwards (Newark, N.J./Bloomfield Tech) .

CIAA Champ Lincoln bows out of NCAA Tournament