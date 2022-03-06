By

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 Cricket SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew seedings featuring the league’s top eight teams at the conclusion of regular season play.



2022 SWAC Regular Season Champion Alcorn State enters the tournament as the #1 seed (14-4 ). Texas Southern is the #2 seed (13-5 SWAC) followed by #3 seed Southern (12-6 ).



Florida A&M claimed the #4 seed (11-7) in the tournament followed by #5 seed Alabama A&M (10-8 SWAC). Grambling State will enter the tournament as the #6 seed (9-9 ).



Jackson State (9-9) and Prairie View A&M (8-10) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the #7 and #8 seeds respectively.

Date Men’s Tournament Schedule Time Watch March 9 Game 1: #2 Texas Southern vs #7 Jackson State 2:00 pm ESPN+ March 9 Game 2: #1 Alcorn State vs #8 Prairie View A&M 8:30 pm ESPN+ March 10 Game 3: #3 Southern vs #6 Grambling State 2:00 pm ESPN+ March 10 Game 4: #4 Florida A&M vs. #5 Alabama A&M 8:30 pm ESPN+ March 11 Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3 2:00 pm ESPN+ March 11 Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 8:30 pm ESPN+ March 12 Game 7: Men’s Basketball Championship Game 5:00 pm ESPNU

In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.



The 2022 Cricket SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew is scheduled to be played on March 9-12 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

Each tournament game is slated to be carried live on ESPN+ with the exception of the championship game which will be carried live on ESPNU. All times listed are CST.

SWAC Men’s bracket set