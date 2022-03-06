HBCU Gameday

SWAC Men’s bracket set

Birmingham is here, SWAC is ready to kick off the postseason
Posted on

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 Cricket SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew seedings featuring the league’s top eight teams at the conclusion of regular season play.

2022 SWAC Regular Season Champion Alcorn State enters the tournament as the #1 seed (14-4 ). Texas Southern is the #2 seed (13-5 SWAC) followed by #3 seed Southern (12-6 ).

Florida A&M claimed the #4 seed (11-7) in the tournament followed by #5 seed Alabama A&M (10-8 SWAC). Grambling State will enter the tournament as the #6 seed (9-9 ).

Jackson State (9-9) and Prairie View A&M (8-10) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the #7 and #8 seeds respectively.

DateMen’s Tournament ScheduleTimeWatch
March 9Game 1: #2 Texas Southern vs #7 Jackson State2:00 pmESPN+
March 9Game 2: #1 Alcorn State vs #8 Prairie View A&M8:30 pmESPN+
March 10Game 3: #3 Southern vs #6 Grambling State 2:00 pmESPN+
March 10Game 4: #4 Florida A&M vs. #5 Alabama A&M8:30 pmESPN+
March 11Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 32:00 pmESPN+
March 11Game 6:  Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 48:30 pmESPN+
March 12Game 7: Men’s Basketball Championship Game5:00 pmESPNU

In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.

The 2022 Cricket SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew is scheduled to be played on March 9-12 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

Each tournament game is slated to be carried live on ESPN+ with the exception of the championship game which will be carried live on ESPNU. All times listed are CST.

