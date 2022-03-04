Alcorn State men clinch top seed in SWAC Tournament

By

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The 2022 SWAC Men’s Basketball Regular Season title chase will reach its peak on Saturday, Mar. 5 with key match-ups scheduled around the league. Alcorn State clinched a shared of the title with a 72-69 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night. The Braves can clinch the league title outright with a home win on Saturday versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff.



Texas Southern still has a chance to claim a share of the regular season title but the Tigers will need some help in order to reach that goal.



An Alcorn State loss to UAPB paired with a TSU home win over rival Prairie View A&M will give the Tigers a share of the regular season title as both teams would conclude the season with 13-5 records in conference play.



With their win over MVSU the Braves subsequently secured the #1 seed in the upcoming 2022 SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew. Alcorn State locked up the top spot by virtue of owing the head-to-head tiebreaker over Texas Southern.



Saturday’s games will help determine the remaining seeds in the upcoming tournament. Ten of the leagues’ twelve teams currently still remain in contention for tournament berths heading into the final day of regular season competition.

