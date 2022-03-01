Alcorn State completes season sweep of Texas Southern

By

SWAC basketball has become the home of the Braves as Alcorn State has raced its way to the top of the conference standings. Alcorn State is in sole possession of first place after a 75-72 road victory over Texas Southern Monday night.

Four Braves knocked in double figures as Alcorn improves to 12-4 in conference play. The victory gives ASU a half game lead over Texas Southern and a full game lead ahead of Southern University.

Justin Thomas, the half-court hero from Saturday night, scored 12 points just as Darrious Agnew did. Both Dominic Brewton and Keondre Montgomery scored 11 points a piece.

Three point shooting was the difference in Monday night’s close affair. Alcorn State shot nearly 37 percent from downtown, while Texas Southern was at 26 percent.

Bryson Etienne led TSU with a game-high 15 points, and Brison Gresham had a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Alcorn defeated Texas Southern 73-72 on Jan. 15.

