Big South responds to NC A&T to CAA move

By

Courtesy: NC A&T and Big South

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 18, 2022) – The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical (NC A&T) State University Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously approved a recommendation that the university join the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), perhaps the most prominent athletics conference in the nation among Football Championship Series (FCS) institutions.



In making the presentation that prompted the vote, Athletics Director Earl Hilton offered a

compelling case that the CAA represents where North Carolina A&T stands, academically and

athletically, as a highly competitive doctoral research university. “We are pleased to be joining

a conference of similarly focused institutions,” said BOT Chairwoman Hilda Pinnix-Ragland.

All board members voted “yes” in a formal, voice tally, after having received Thursday’s 8-0

vote of support from the Executive Committee and a 20-slide presentation from Hilton.



All North Carolina A&T sports teams and student-athletes will begin competing in the CAA as of July 1, 2022, except football and bowling. Football will move July 1, 2023, to avoid impact on

the Big South Conference’s automatic qualifier status for participation in the FCS post-season

playoffs. Bowling, which never left the Mid-Eastern Athletics Conference (MEAC), will maintain

that affiliation.



“What a historical week for A&T,” exclaimed Pinnix-Ragland, referencing not just to the

conference change, but also the grand opening Thursday of the $100-million Harold L. Martin

Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex and multiple reports of major institutional

progress at Friday’s meeting. “Based on what we saw today, it’s not going to stop. …We’re in

for a great ride.”



Despite the geographic diversity of conference members, the new affiliation promises to

enhance student-athlete welfare and keep financial costs low through North and South

divisions. A&T’s competition will largely be limited to South Division campuses, all of which are

located in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia (in football, Maryland-based Towson

University will also compete in the South Division).



The CAA also benefits from the location of multiple member campuses in national media

markets, such as Boston and Philadelphia.



CAA opened a dialogue with A&T in November 2021 and subsequently extended an invitation

to join. A&T informed the CAA and the Big South that it would evaluate the invitation “in a

deliberate and data-driven manner.”



Over the past two months, that evaluation has taken place through an exhaustive compilation

of data, interviews with students, athletics staff, alumni, boosters and Hall of Fame members

and additional fact-finding. Support among A&T athletics constituents for the move was strong.

Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander issued the following statement on the move.



“While losing members anytime is disappointing, we understand these are institutional business decisions that aren’t necessarily driven by athletics. The Big South Conference is a strong and stable league that will continue to provide opportunities for national athletics success for its student-athletes and teams. Whenever membership changes, someone always rises to the occasion, and this time will be no different.

The Big South is committed to providing a home for its football members and we are confident we will be successful in that effort. We want to express our particular appreciation to North Carolina A&T State University for the professional manner in which it is handling its transition by committing to Big South football for the 2022 season.”

Big South responds to NC A&T to CAA move