By

Could the end be in sight for the Ohio Valley Conference and Tennessee State? A new interview by head football coach Eddie George suggests so.



George recently addressed the issue of conference affiliation and had some strong words — followed by some not-so-strong ones.

“We’re going into a different time and age. For us now — obviously — with Tennessee State, we are seeking to go to a conference that has some more stability. The OVC — it’s is a dying conference at this point in time,” George told 1StarRecruits. “But hopefully we can continue to stay hopeful that leadership will pick and continue to add teams. But at some point, we’re going to have to take our future to have what’s best for the future for Tennessee State and find stability.”



Tennessee State has been a member of the Ohio Valley Conference since 1986. At one time it was the only FCS HBCU in a non-HBCU conference. Hampton and NC A&T are currently in the Big South Conference and headed to the Colonial Athletic Association, but TSU is still considered somewhat of a unicorn. Meanwhile, the OVC has been bleeding schools at an alarming rate, losing four schools in recent months while adding two others. Clearly, this has not been lost upon George, who took over the football program less than a year ago.



For George, timing is everything.

“And we can always create opportunities down the line when the infrastructure is right. When is negotiated by parties that are of existence down and moving along forward. So after this year, I think it stops and we’ll try to reconvene this opportunity in this great tradition, this great match up later on down the line.”



Jackson State will travel to Memphis again this September but does not plan to return in 2023 or 2024. George says he and JSU head coach Deion Sanders have talked about the game between the two historic HBCU programs, and they have reached some level of understanding.



“This arrangement has been in existence before we got here. He has a unique vision for where he wants Jackson State to go, and so do I. And I get it. I’m a businessman,” George said. “And when you look at the impact that he’s had from an intended standpoint and being a draw you want to have transparency with where every dollar goes. Make sure he’s going to the right people at the right time. So it’s I completely understand what he’s talking about. And for the foreseeable future, it might be the best thing for this thing to take a pause and let it flush out and restructure the deal and in a very unique way.”

Tennessee State seeking stability, new conference says Eddie George