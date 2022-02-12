Virginia Union alone in first place in CIAA North

By

Virginia Union University sits alone in first place in the CIAA North after winning over one of its top competitors.

Robert Osborne scored 26 points to power VUU to a 79-71 win over Lincoln University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, February 12, in Lincoln University, Pa.

Osborne hit a season-high 12 field goals in the win.

VUU’s Jordan Peebles added 19 points in the game while grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.

“This was a big win on the road against a very talented Lincoln basketball team,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler. “We gave up 90 points the last time we played them, but today I thought we defended well late first half to get the lead and continue to defend well in the second half. Robbie Osborne played a fantastic game today. I challenge our seniors to lead us, and Jordan Peebles and Tyriek Railey played with a sense of urgency today on both ends of the court. I was very proud of them.”

The win raised Virginia Union’s record to 19-6 overall and 11-3 in the CIAA. Lincoln fell to 16-9 overall and 9-5 in CIAA play.

Virginia Union now returns home to face Elizabeth City State University at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, at Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va.



The CIAA Tournament starts Feb. 22 in Baltimore, MD.

