Southern University gets bounce back win against Jackson State

Courtesy: Southern University

Jackson, MS —The Southern University Jaguars (12-9, 7-2) get back in the winning column with a 75-64 victory over Jackson State University (4-16, 2-7) inside the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi on Monday evening.



The Basics

Final Score: Southern 75, Jackson State 64

Records: Southern (12-9, 7-2 SWAC) | Jackson State (4-16, 2-7 SWAC)

Location: Jackson, MS – Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center

Series: Southern 36-29

How It Happened

First Half

The Jaguars shot 12-26 from the field led by P.J. Byrd to open the half.

Seven SU players were able to get points during this half.

The Jaguars were 6-of-7 from behind the three-point line shooting 85.7 percent.

The Jags had 12 bench points and eight paint points in the first.

Second Half

Brion Whitley scored 13 points to pace to Jags in the second half.

The Jaguars shot 60 percent from the field in the second half.

SU was 3-of-10 from the free-throw line.

The Jags had their largest lead of the game with 39 seconds remaining in the game.

Southern shot 50 percent from behind the arc in the second half going 3-of-6.

Top Performers

Brion Whitley finished with 18 points and four rebounds.

P.J. Byrd closed the game with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Tyrone Lyons had 12 points and one steal.

Terrell Williams Jr. scored 10 points on 4-0f-5 from the field.

Next Up

The Jags will continue Southwestern Athletic Conference play on February 5, 2022, as they return to Baton Rouge for a contest against Alabama A&M. Tip-off will be 30-minutes following the women’s game.

