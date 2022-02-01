Southern University gets bounce back win against Jackson State

Jackson, MS —The Southern University Jaguars (12-9, 7-2) get back in the winning column with a 75-64 victory over Jackson State University (4-16, 2-7) inside the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi on Monday evening.
The Basics
- Final Score: Southern 75, Jackson State 64
- Records: Southern (12-9, 7-2 SWAC) | Jackson State (4-16, 2-7 SWAC)
- Location: Jackson, MS – Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center
- Series: Southern 36-29
How It Happened
First Half
- The Jaguars shot 12-26 from the field led by P.J. Byrd to open the half.
- Seven SU players were able to get points during this half.
- The Jaguars were 6-of-7 from behind the three-point line shooting 85.7 percent.
- The Jags had 12 bench points and eight paint points in the first.
Second Half
- Brion Whitley scored 13 points to pace to Jags in the second half.
- The Jaguars shot 60 percent from the field in the second half.
- SU was 3-of-10 from the free-throw line.
- The Jags had their largest lead of the game with 39 seconds remaining in the game.
- Southern shot 50 percent from behind the arc in the second half going 3-of-6.
Top Performers
- Brion Whitley finished with 18 points and four rebounds.
- P.J. Byrd closed the game with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals.
- Tyrone Lyons had 12 points and one steal.
- Terrell Williams Jr. scored 10 points on 4-0f-5 from the field.
Next Up
The Jags will continue Southwestern Athletic Conference play on February 5, 2022, as they return to Baton Rouge for a contest against Alabama A&M. Tip-off will be 30-minutes following the women’s game.