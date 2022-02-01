Southern University Basketball
Southern University gets bounce back win against Jackson State

Jags were virtually unstoppable from behind the arc in the first half.
Courtesy: Southern University

Jackson, MS —The Southern University Jaguars (12-9, 7-2) get back in the winning column with a 75-64 victory over Jackson State University (4-16, 2-7) inside the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi on Monday evening.

The Basics

  • Final Score: Southern 75, Jackson State 64
  • Records: Southern (12-9, 7-2 SWAC) | Jackson State (4-16, 2-7 SWAC)
  • Location: Jackson, MS – Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center
  • Series: Southern 36-29

How It Happened
First Half

  • The Jaguars shot 12-26 from the field led by P.J. Byrd to open the half.
  • Seven SU players were able to get points during this half.
  • The Jaguars were 6-of-7 from behind the three-point line shooting 85.7 percent.
  • The Jags had 12 bench points and eight paint points in the first.

Second Half 

  • Brion Whitley scored 13 points to pace to Jags in the second half.
  • The Jaguars shot 60 percent from the field in the second half.
  • SU was 3-of-10 from the free-throw line.
  • The Jags had their largest lead of the game with 39 seconds remaining in the game.
  • Southern shot 50 percent from behind the arc in the second half going 3-of-6.

Top Performers

Next Up
The Jags will continue Southwestern Athletic Conference play on February 5, 2022, as they return to Baton Rouge for a contest against Alabama A&M. Tip-off will be 30-minutes following the women’s game.

