By

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State used a balanced offensive attack and dispatched Southern 66-58 in Southwestern Athletic Conference action.



JSU improves to 11-6 and 9-0 in SWAC play, while Southern falls to 9-11 and 7-2 in conference action.

The two teams played to a 30-30 tie in the game’s first 20 minutes.

“I thought that we competed extremely hard tonight and gave ourselves an opportunity to win. The game was right where we wanted it in the fourth quarter we just needed to make a few more plays” Carlos Funchess , SU head coach said. “I thought that their offensive rebounding was the difference in the game tonight.I’m really proud of the girls effort level and we will continue to work to get better.”



Reigning SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-American candidate Ameshya Williams-Holliday scored a game-high 17 points and added14 rebounds to post the double-double. Williams-Holliday shot 6-for-11 from the field and finished 5-for-6 at the free-throw line.



Jackson native and Lanier High School product Keshuna Luckett dropped 14 points and went a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line. Luckett also handed out a game-high six assists.



Mya Crump scored 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the floor.



JSU dominated in the paint and out-rebounded SU 39-22 while scoring 32 points in the paint.

Genovea Johnson led the Jaguars with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists. Diamond Hunter played a solid game off the bench finishing the night with eleven points and four rebounds in twenty-one minutes of play. Senior guard Nakia Kincey added eight points, four rebounds and three assists for the Jags.



The eight-point margin of victory was the first time in SWAC play that Jackson State won by less than double-digits.

Jackson State women pass test from Southern