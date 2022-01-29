Aqeel Glass shines in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

A handful of HBCU players appeared in Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and Aqeel Glass really made his time on the field count.
The former Alabama A&M quarterback threw a touchdown in the first half, going 3-3 on his first drive of the game. In the third quarter Glass completed a long pass for the American team, setting up a field goal. In the final two minutes of the game Glass drove the team down the field for what could have been a game winning walk-off 46 yard field goal. However, the American team missed the field goal as the National team held on for a 25-24 win.
The play-caller for the American team was Alabama A&M assistant head coach Duane Taylor. He was a frequent mention during the broadcast as the announcers lauded his play calling throughout the evening.
James Houston, the former Jackson State edge rusher, saw plenty of action for the American team as well. There were spurts of Houston putting pressure on the opposing quarterback throughout the game. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips called Houston and his talent “special” after coaching him throughout the week.
The win would have been nice but the loss won’t count against the effort that Aqeel Glass put forward. After a dominant career at the FCS level, Glass showed he can compete and thrive against all-star level talent.
Saturday’s game was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. It was the tenth anniversary game for the NFLPA Bowl. Due to the pandemic, fans were not allowed to attend.