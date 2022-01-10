By

CIAA Tournament announces ticket promo, artists

Charlotte, NC (January 10, 2022) –The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, announced today that the Annual “Big House Gaines” ticket promotion is available beginning today, Monday, January 10th.



This promotion, in honor of legendary Winston-Salem State Head Coach Clarence Gaines, allows you to automatically upgrade your seats, where applicable, when you purchase tickets to the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament taking place February 22-26 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. The offer is valid through January 28 (or while supplies last) and limited to four (4) tickets per transaction. The “Big House Gaines” ticket promotion for the highly anticipated CIAA Basketball Tournament, featuring 22 action-packed games, is now available via the CIAA league office along with select participating member institutions. Single-session tickets will go on sale in early February.



In addition to the highly anticipated Division II basketball championship, the annual tournament will again offer a multitude of official celebratory affiliated events that appeal to a diverse demographic of alumni and fans, including community engagement, Super Saturday, step-shows, concerts. Staple events such as Fan Fest, Education Day, and Career Expo will again be featured during tournament week, one of the country’s premier college basketball and cultural experiences.

Newly announced artists confirmed to perform at the official CIAA Tournament events include Big Daddy Kane, YoYo, Monie Luv, Rakim and Michel’le. Previously announced performers included The Magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Legendary DJ Kool.

This will be the conference’s first basketball championship in Baltimore since 1952 after hosting a Charm City-themed virtual tournament experience in February 2021. Fan housing and hotel packages are currently available at ciaatournament.org.

The CIAA and its partners are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment throughout tournament week and will follow all state and local COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. For more information on safety practices and guidelines, visit the COVID-19 Guidelines and Protocols landing page at ciaatournament.org. Updates to this information may occur based on public health recommendations, so potential attendees are strongly encouraged to review regularly.

