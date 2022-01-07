By

The 2022 HBCU Combine list is out as the players on the list prepare to show NFL scouts what they’ve got.



The Senior Bowl announced the list for its HBCU Combine which includes players from both Division I and Division II. The SWAC led the way with 19 players invited overall. Three programs had three players selected: Alcorn State, South Carolina State and Virginia State.

The 2022 HBCU Combine presented by Microsoft Surface will be held on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday Jan. 29 at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training facility in Mobile, AL.



Here is the full list of attendees.

2022 HBCU Combine Invitees

Dee Anderson, TE Alabama A&M

Aqeel Glass, QB Alabama A&M

Ezra Gray, RB Alabama State

Felix Harper, QB Alcorn State

Juwan Taylor, DS Alcorn State

Solomon Wise, OLB Alcorn State

Josh Wilkes, WR UAPB

KeShawn Williams, RB UAPB

Untrue Johnson, OLB Bethune-Cookman

Jamal Savage, OT Bethune-Cookman

Trey Gross, WR Delaware State

Kwannah Kollie, WR Delaware State

Elvin De La Rosa, DS Fayetteville State

CIAA Defensive Player of The Year Keyshawn James.

Keyshawn James, DE Fayetteville State

Antwan Collier, DS FAMU

Keenan Forbes, OG FAMU

Shemar Bridges, WR Fort Valley State

James Fagan, DT Hampton

Jett Duffey, QB Hampton

Keith Corbin, WR Jackson State

Kingston Davis, RB Miles

Jerry Garner, OLB Mississippi Valley

Juwan Carter, QB Norfolk State

Chris Myers, OLB Norfolk State

Korey Banks, WR NC A&T

Ron Hunt, WR NC A&T

Jah-Maine Martin, RB NC A&T

Jawon Pass, QB Prairie View

Chad Gilchrist, ILB SC State

Zafir Kelly, DC SC State

Will Vereen, WR SC State

Marquis McClain, WR Southern

Ladarius Skelton has earned his invite.

Ladarius Skelton, QB Southern

Cam Durley, OT Tennessee State

Cory Rahman, DS Tennessee State

Jonathan Giles, WR Texas Southern

Jeff Proctor, RB Texas Southern

Will Adams, DS Virginia State

Javon Frazier, OLB Virginia State

Zachary Wilcox, OT Virginia State

HBCU Combine 2022 to give stars a chance to shine