HBCU Combine 2022 to give stars a chance to shine

The 2022 HBCU Combine list is out as the players on the list prepare to show NFL scouts what they’ve got.
The Senior Bowl announced the list for its HBCU Combine which includes players from both Division I and Division II. The SWAC led the way with 19 players invited overall. Three programs had three players selected: Alcorn State, South Carolina State and Virginia State.
The 2022 HBCU Combine presented by Microsoft Surface will be held on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday Jan. 29 at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training facility in Mobile, AL.
Here is the full list of attendees.
2022 HBCU Combine Invitees
Dee Anderson, TE Alabama A&M
Aqeel Glass, QB Alabama A&M
Ezra Gray, RB Alabama State
Felix Harper, QB Alcorn State
Juwan Taylor, DS Alcorn State
Solomon Wise, OLB Alcorn State
Josh Wilkes, WR UAPB
KeShawn Williams, RB UAPB
Untrue Johnson, OLB Bethune-Cookman
Jamal Savage, OT Bethune-Cookman
Trey Gross, WR Delaware State
Kwannah Kollie, WR Delaware State
Elvin De La Rosa, DS Fayetteville State
Keyshawn James, DE Fayetteville State
Antwan Collier, DS FAMU
Keenan Forbes, OG FAMU
Shemar Bridges, WR Fort Valley State
James Fagan, DT Hampton
Jett Duffey, QB Hampton
Keith Corbin, WR Jackson State
Kingston Davis, RB Miles
Jerry Garner, OLB Mississippi Valley
Juwan Carter, QB Norfolk State
Chris Myers, OLB Norfolk State
Korey Banks, WR NC A&T
Ron Hunt, WR NC A&T
Jah-Maine Martin, RB NC A&T
Jawon Pass, QB Prairie View
Chad Gilchrist, ILB SC State
Zafir Kelly, DC SC State
Will Vereen, WR SC State
Marquis McClain, WR Southern
Ladarius Skelton, QB Southern
Cam Durley, OT Tennessee State
Cory Rahman, DS Tennessee State
Jonathan Giles, WR Texas Southern
Jeff Proctor, RB Texas Southern
Will Adams, DS Virginia State
Javon Frazier, OLB Virginia State
Zachary Wilcox, OT Virginia State