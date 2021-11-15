SIAC names Players of the Year

Linebacker Stephan Pierre of Albany State headlines the 2021 All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football All-Conference team earning this year’s Overall Player of the Year (MVP) and Defensive Player of the Year award. The team, which features 26 student-athletes covering eleven positions, was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Kentucky State’s Running back Brett Sylve was named Offensive Player of the Year alongside Lane’s Running back, Ike Brown, who earned Freshman of the Year.
Defensive Lineman, Jamal Holloway of Central State was tabbed Newcomer of the Year.
Gabe Giardina of Albany State was named the 2021 SIAC Coach of the Year.
Albany State’s Pierre was named this year’s Overall Player of the Year (MVP) and Defensive Player of the Year award. The sophomore linebacker controlled the field from sideline to sideline by leading the league in individual tackles (56 solo tackles). He also was credited with one sack for the season. The Florida native had two fumble recoveries as well as solid defense when dropping back in coverage. He led the Albany State defense to an undefeated conference record and a conference championship this season. The Golden Rams topped the conference in total defense, allowing just 197.6 yards per game, and led the league in rush defense and pass defense. ASU was also No. 1 in pass defense efficiency, allowing just 107.2 yards passing per game. The key to ASU’s defensive success was a result of their defensive line and linebacker’s ability to stop the run, who allowed just 89.8 yards per game.
Brett Sylve (Kentucky State) served as a leader for the Kentucky State Thorobreds and was named this year’s Offensive Player of the Year after averaging 141.18 all-purpose yards per game, good for 17th in Division II. He also led the league in scoring averaging 7.2 points per game on 17 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for 5th in Division II. The senior running back rushed for 933 yards this season averaging 93.3 yards per game.
In his first season with the Dragons, Ike Brown was an offensive threat in one of the best seasons in Lane College history. The Louisiana native ranked eighth in the league for total rushing yards with 623 yards on 176 rushes. He is ranked 3rd in scoring for the league collecting 66 points from 11 touchdowns.
Central State’s defensive end Jamal Holloway ranks among the top tacklers in the league finishing with 84 tackles (47 solo – 37 assisted) this season. Holloway has recorded 22 tackles of a loss, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, five pass break ups, and one fumble recovery.
Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach at Albany State University, was tabbed this year’s SIAC Coach of the Year after leading the Golden Rams to an undefeated conference slate and a championship title. In his fifth season leading the Golden Rams, Giardina guided them to a No. 3 ranking in the NCAA Super Region poll, winning the SIAC’s Eastern Division and the conference title. The Golden Rams scoring defense leads the conference and ranks 1st in the country.
Albany State paced the all-conference teams with nine selections. Fort Valley State and Savannah State followed up with seven selections respectively ahead of Morehouse, Miles, and Lane who had six all-conference selections. Clark Atlanta and Kentucky State placed three on this year’s all-conference teams preceding Benedict and Central State who had two selections respectively. Tuskegee rounded out the 2021 SIAC Football All-Conference team with one selection each.
In its inaugural season, the Elite 14 award recognized the student-athlete who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the SIAC championship level in his or her sport while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. Zaquan Baldwin of Fort Valley State was the first recipient of this award in his respective sport.
(complete team listed below)
2021 SIAC Football All-Conference Team
First Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|Classification
|Hometown
|Offensive Lineman
|Connor Vasher
|Savannah State
|Sophomore
|Effingham, Ga.
|Offensive Lineman
|Emmanuel Boone
|Fort Valley State
|Sophomore
|Macon, Ga.
|Offensive Lineman
|Tyler Lowry
|Miles
|Sophomore
|Evergreen, Ala.
|Offensive Lineman
|Miquail Harvey
|Albany State
|Senior
|Columbus, Ga.
|Offensive Lineman
|KaTray Pringle
|Albany State
|Sophomore
|St. George, S.C.
|Tight End
|Montavious Tinch
|Miles
|Graduate Student
|Elberton, Ga.
|Wide Receiver
|Anthony Evelyn
|Lane
|Senior
|Atlantic Beach, Fla.
|Wide Receiver
|Dalane Brown II
|Central State
|Senior
|Youngstown, OH
|Running Back
|Ike Brown
|Lane
|Freshman
|Shreveport, La.
|Running Back
|Brett Sylve
|Kentucky State
|Senior
|Hammond, La.
|Quarterback
|Michael Huntley
|Lane
|Senior
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Defensive Lineman
|Malik Barnes
|Albany State
|Freshman
|Newton, Ga.
|Defensive Lineman
|Jamal Holloway
|Central State
|Senior
|Camden, NJ
|Defensive Lineman
|Antonio Golden
|Fort Valley State
|Senior
|Midway, Ga.
|Defensive Lineman
|Zaquan Baldwin
|Fort Valley State
|Junior
|Macon, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Stephan Pierre
|Albany State
|R-Sophomore
|Tallahassee, Fl.
|Linebacker
|Daniel Norman
|Morehouse
|Junior
|Oakland, CA
|Linebacker
|Daylon Land
|Morehouse
|Freshman
|Benton, AR
|Defensive Back
|Mitchell Smiley
|Miles
|Junior
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Defensive Back
|Armani Maddox
|Morehouse
|Freshman
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Defensive Back
|Charles Crawford
|Clark Atlanta
|Graduate Student
|Prichard, Ala.
|Defensive Back
|Zach Anderson
|Fort Valley State
|Senior
|Cairo, Ga.
|Kicker
|Gabriel Ballinas
|Albany State
|Junior
|Guadalupe, Mexico
|Punter
|Jonatan Ward
|Kentucky State
|Senior
|Aventura, Fla.
|Punt Returner
|Einaj Carter
|Savannah State
|Sophomore
|Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
|Kick Returner
|Anthony Evelyn
|Lane
|Senior
|Atlantic Beach, Fla.
Second Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|Classification
|Hometown
|Offensive Lineman
|Terrence Jordan
|Lane
|Freshman
|New Orleans, LA
|Offensive Lineman
|Waylin Bell
|Fort Valley State
|Junior
|Harlem, GA.
|Offensive Lineman
|Josh Simon
|Albany State
|Sophomore
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Offensive Lineman
|Kyle Frazier
|Savannah State
|Redshirt Freshman
|Augusta, Ga.
|Offensive Lineman
|Nathan Harrison
|Tuskegee
|Senior
|Tuskegee, Ala.
|Tight End
|Tyree Taylor
|Albany State
|Freshman
|Suwanne, Fla.
|Wide Receiver
|Drakar Jerry
|Clark Atlanta
|Graduate Student
|Miami, Fla.
|Wide Receiver
|Joe’Vontae Shorter
|Albany State
|Junior
|Vicksburg, MS
|Running Back
|Emanuel Wilson
|Fort Valley State
|R-Sophomore
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Running Back
|Donte Edwards
|Miles
|R-Junior
|Mobile, Ala.
|Quarterback
|Eric Phoenix
|Benedict
|Junior
|Savannah, Ga.
|Defensive Lineman
|Andrew Farmer
|Lane
|Senior
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Defensive Lineman
|Jaylun Thomas
|Miles
|Graduate Student
|Sylacauga, Ala.
|Defensive Lineman
|Makenly Newbill
|Savannah State
|Junior
|Savannah, Ga.
|Defensive Lineman
|Marqu Deweert
|Morehouse
|Senior
|Bellevue, WA
|Linebacker
|N’Ktavious Floyd
|Miles
|Senior
|Phenix City, Ala.
|Linebacker
|Rodney Lewis
|Clark Atlanta
|Sophomore
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Darrell Dorris Jr.
|Kentucky State
|Freshman
|Lancaster, CA
|Defensive Back
|Marvin Grunshie
|Savannah State
|Senior
|Reston, VA
|Defensive Back
|Ny’em Bozeman
|Savannah State
|Sophomore
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Defensive Back
|Coemba Jones
|Albany State
|Junior
|Miami, Fla.
|Defensive Back
|Tyler Moore
|Fort Valley State
|Junior
|Ashburn, Ga.
|Kicker
|Rigoberto Tinoco
|Benedict
|Senior
|Lyons, Ga.
|Punter
|Kenneth Lockhart
|Savannah State
|Freshman
|Hinesville, Ga.
|Punt Returner
|Marqueiz Pride
|Morehouse
|Sophomore
|Seabring, Fla.
|Kick Returner
|Frank Bailey Jr.
|Morehouse
|Senior
|Atlanta, Ga.
