ECSU falls to North Carolina in Hubert Davis’ debut

Elizabeth City State played a solid first half but ultimately fell to North Carolina in its second exhibition game against the an ACC squad.
Elizabeth City State didn’t keep it as close with North Carolina as it had its previous ACC opponent, but it still had a respective showing nonetheless.

North Carolina led for all but 24 seconds in the game as it came away with an 83-55 win over an ECSU team that rival NC State only beat by 19 earlier in the week. However, ECSU played fairly well in the first half, outshooting UNC from the field and trailing by just 11 points.

The basket seemed to get much smaller in the second half as ECSU shot just 31.3 from the field while UNC shot 46.4 percent from the field. The home team also hit 45 percent from the 3-point line in the final 20 minutes.

Zacchues Hobbs led the way with 16 points for ECSU. Hobbs hit three 3-point baskets, as did Michael Wright II. 

Though the margin of the loss was greater than it had been in Raleigh on Monday, ECSU did improve in one important aspect. After turning the ball over 27 times against NC State, it cut that down to 17 against UNC.

Dawson Garcia led North Carolina with 17 points. Armando Bacot added 16 points as did Brady Manek.

