HBCU Football Underdogs and Favorites: Week Six

Another week of HBCU Football is upon us. That means it’s time to look at the underdogs and favorites for Week Six.
As always, the data displayed is via MasseyRatings.com and not our own system.
Shaw University was the HBCU Football Underdog of the Week in Week Five. It came in a 1.5 underdog to Virginia Union. It won the game 27-7.
Here are other HBCU football “Spread Beaters” from Week Five.
Beat The Spread and Their Opponents
Delaware State was a 6.5 underdog against Wagner. It won the game 33-27.
Allen was a 7.5 underdog to Central State University. It beat CSU 46-34.
Grambling State was a 2.5 underdog to Alabama A&M. It won 37-28.
Edward Waters was a 12.5 underdog to Morehouse College. It won 37-13.
Lost The Game, Beat The Spread
Hampton was a 5.5 underdog to Norfolk State heading into the Battle of the Bay. NSU won the game 47-44, but Hampton beat the spread.
Livingstone was a 10.5 underdog to Elizabeth City State. It lost the game, but beat the spread with a 19-13 score.
Massey’s HBCU Football Predictions: Week Six
Morgan State 24 at Howard 27
Spread: 2.5 O/U 54.5 Win Chance: 55/45 Howard
North Alabama 27 at NC A&T 31
Spread: 3.5 O/U: 57.5 Win Chance: NCAT 61/39
Kennesaw State 38 at Hampton 24
Spread: 14.5 O/U: 63.5 Win Chance: KSU 79/21
Southern 34 at Texas Southern 31
Spread: 3.5 O/U: 67.5 Win Chance: SU 53/47
Edward Waters 3 at Albany State 37
Spread: 33.5 O/U: 42.5 Win Chance: ASU 100
Central State 10 at Fort Valley State 37
Spread: 27.5 O/U: 48.5 Win Chance: FVSU 97/3
Bowie State 28 at Chowan 34
Spread: 5.5 O/U: 62.5 Win Chance: CU 63/37
Allen 21 at Clark Atlanta 31
Spread: 10.5 O/U: 55.5 Win Chance: CAU 76/24
Grambling State 20 at Alcorn State 27
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 47.5 Win Chance: ASU 71/29
VA-Lynchburg 14 at Delaware State 38
Spread: 23.5 O/U: 55.5 Win Chance: DSU 92/8
Fayetteville State 21 at Shaw 27
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 49.5 Win Chance: Shaw 67/33
South Carolina State 24 at Florida A&M 29
Spread: 5.5 O/U: 55.5 Win Chance: FAMU 63/37
Jackson State 30 at Alabama A&M 27
Spread: 2.5 O/U: 58.5 Win Chance: JSU 56/44
Lane 27 at Kentucky State 24
Spread: 3.5 O/U: 52.5 Win Chance: LC 57/43
Missouri Southern 37 at Lincoln (MO) 24
Spread: 12.5 O/U: 64.5 Win Chance: MSU 75/25
Lincoln (PA) 10 at Virginia Union 34
Spread: 24.5 O/U: 48.5 Win Chance: VUU 96/4
St. Aug 24 at Livingstone 21
Spread: 2.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: SAU 57/43
Morehouse 14 at Tuskegee 21
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 39.5 Win Chance: TU 74/26
Tennessee Tech 24 at NC Central 21
Spread: 3.5 O/U: 44.5 Win Chance: TT 61/39
Benedict 21 at Miles 28
Spread: 7.5 O/U: 50.5 Win Chance: MC 70/30
Mississippi Valley State 24 at Bethune-Coookman 33
Spread: 9.5 O/U: 57.5 Win Chance: BCU 73/27
UAPB 28 at Alabama State 27
Spread: .5 O/U: 54.5 Win Chance: UAPB 50/49
West Virginia State 31 at WV Wesleyan 21
Spread: 10.5 O/U: 51.5 Win Chance: WVSU 77/23
WSSU 21 at Johnson C. Smith 16
Spread: 4.5 O/U: 39.5 Win Chance: WSSU 66/34
Ottawa AZ 43 at Texas College 24
Spread: 19.5 O/U: 68.5 Win Chance: O 84/16
Erskine 21 at Savannah State 35
Spread: 14.5 O/U: 57.5 Win Chance: SSU 82/18