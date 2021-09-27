Top HBCU Performances – Week 4

Blowouts were the order of the day as we track the Top HBCU Performances from games in Week 4 of the 2021 football season.
The blowout of all blowouts this past weekend was Langston’s 85-6 home devastation of Arkansas-Baptist in an NAIA match up. We’re still waiting on stats from that contest as officials are still likely adding up the numbers. We do know the 85 points is a record output for the now 4-0 Lions (as it likely would be for any program in the country).
We also know that Langston QB RaQuon Washington threw four TD passes and ran for another four scores in the game. His stats alone would account for half the points.
But Langston was not alone in running up the score this weekend. There were a couple of 49-0 blowouts, one-sided 59-12 and 55-4 decisions as well as a few 40-something to single-digit outcomes.
As far as individual performances, they were significant as well.
Top HBCU Performances – Passing
Topping the list this week for aerial production was Lincoln Mo. freshman quarterback Zamar Brake who broke several school records with his performance. Brake completed 28 of 47 passes for a week-high of 454 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Unfortunately, his team came up a PAT short in a 49-48 overtime loss to NE Missouri State.
Not to be outdone, Alabama A&M senior quarterback Aqeel Glass, the premier HBCU signal-caller in 2021, had his second 400-yard passing game of the season and third of his career. Glass hit on 27 of 39 of passes for 405 yards and four TDs in a 45-35 win over Tuskegee Saturday in Mobile (Ala.).
Virginia Union quarterback Khalid Morris and Southern QB Glendon McDaniel led the touchdown parade with five scoring tosses Saturday. Morris was 20 of 31 and threw for 390 yards as the Panthers easily handled J. C. Smith, 43-7. McDaniel (18 of 26 for 235 yards) got his five-spot in a 38-25 win Sunday over Mississippi Valley State.
Five others had four scoring tosses.
Running, running and running
The top rusher in Week 4 didn’t reach paydirt. It didn’t matter for Chowan running back Tyrek McNeil who rambled for 179 yards on just 19 carries. The 9.2 yards per carry average was part of a 310-yard rushing effort for Chowan in a 59-12 win over Saint Augustine’s. The Indians are now 4-0.
Senior running back Brett Sylve was one of two runners for Kentucky State to top the century mark Saturday in a 34-28 SIAC win over Benedict. Sylve led the Thorobreds with 178 rushing yards on 18 carries and 5-9, 162-pound sophomore QB Jonathan Jerry added 127 yards on 14 carries. For the day, KSU totalled 450 rushing yards and had 0 yards passing. That’s right, zero. Jerry was 0-for-1 as passer. Sylve had two rushing TDs.
Tuskegee’s Ivonte Patterson was among three runners to score three times. The 5-11, 200-pounder rushed 18 times for 100 yards and scored on runs of 6, 1 and 1 yards Saturday. The output gives him six short rushing TDs and back-to-back 100-yard games over the last two weeks.
Langston’s Washington had four rushing TDs in the Lions’ blowout win. Hosea Franklin of Lincoln (Mo.) and Andre Braxton of Shaw were the others with three rushing TDs.
Top HBCU Performances – Receiving
Star junior wide receiver Charles Hall of Virginia Union returned to form and had his first breakout game for the Panthers Saturday in the 43-7 win over J.C. Smith. Hall grabbed six passes for 193 yards (32.2 yards per catch) including TD grabs of 60 and 69 yards. In 2019, Hall, a 6-foot, 190 speedster, had 33 receptions for 855 yards (25.9 ypc).
Texas Southern grad student Ke’Lenn Davis and Alabama A&M junior Ibrahim Abdul-Fattai have similar size (6-2, 190) and put up similar numbers Saturday. Davis had seven receptions for 181 yards (25.8 ypc.) in TSU’s 48-34 loss to Rice. Abdul-Fattai had eight catches for 177 yards (22.1 ypc) vs. Tuskegee. Neither reached paydirt.
Abdul-Fattai’s teammate, 6-6, 220-pound senior Dee Anderson did, hauling in three of Aqeel Glass’s TD passes for 20, 2 and 30 yards to lead all receivers in scoring.
Top HBCU Performances – Defense
The top tacklers in Week 4 were Tennessee State linebacker Jashon Bryant and Florida Memorial linebacker Michael Powell each with 14 stops.
A quartet of pass rushers – Monroe Beard III of UAPB, Makely Newbill of Savannah State, Maquell Shelton of Miles and Cameron Chesley of Bowie State – had two sacks.
Elizabeth City State DB Elijah Baliff picked off two Winston-Salem State passes in the Vikings 19-14 upset of the Rams.
PASSING COMP – ATT – INT YDS TDS (YDS)
Zamar Brake, LINM 28 – 47 – 0 454 4 (41, 27, 50, 2)
Aqeel Glass, AA&M 27 – 39 – 2 405 4 (20, 2, 30, 21)
Khalid Morris, VUU 20 -31 – 0 390 5 (10, 55, 77, 16, 60)
Felix Harper, ALC 16 – 32 -1 368 3 (26, 60, 69, 16, 60)
Andrew Body, TXSU 19 – 35 – 1 353 0
Tyrell Jackson, FVSU 18 – 30 – 0 342 4 (16, 25, 9, 30)
Michael Huntley, LANE 14 – 21 – 1 325 3 (6, 17, 83)
Skyler Perry, UAPB 24 – 39 – 0 316 1 (35)
David Wright, ALLEN 21 – 33 – 1 291 2 (47, 31)
Ryan Nettles, ALST 23 – 41 – 2 260 2 (12, 20)
Quinton Williams, HOW 25 – 40 – 1 254 1 (12
Geremy Hickbottom, TNST 17 – 31 – 1 252 1 (2)
Shedeur Sanders, JSU 25 – 36 – 0 251 3 (13, 11, 6)
Shannon Patrick, B-CU 20 – 40 – 1 237 1 (13)
Glendon McDaniel, SU 18 – 26 – 0 235 5 (18, 32, 12, 46, 13)
Davius Richard, NCCU 21 – 35 – 1 225 1 (77)
Bryce Witt, CHOW 22 – 32 – 1 210 4 (4, 5, 5, 24)
Louis Williams, TUSK 12 – 23 – 0 210 2 (8, 18)
Jason Eason, MVSU 18 – 27 – 1 210 3 (30, 21, 11)
Ollie Shepherd, JCSU 17 – 33 – 0 207 1 (18)
RaQuon Washington, LANG 9 – 12 – 0 205 4 () ?
Drew Chance, WVSU 18 – 33 – 2 201 1 (7)
RUSHING CAR YDS TDs (YDS)
Tyrek McNeil, CHOW 19 179 0
Brett Sylve, KSU 18 178 2 (1, 5)
Gary Quarles, AA&M 24 164 2 (8, 44)
Ger’Kerry Washington, LANG 17 153 1 ()
Niko Duffey, ALC 23 142 2 (7, 2)
Kashon Baker, NCAT 12 139 1 (47)
Jonathan Jerry, KSU 14 127 0
Hosea Franklin, LINM 25 115 3 (1, 10, 38)
Kobe Dillon, SU 13 109 0
Donte Edwards, MILES 10 103 1 (34)
Ivonta Patterson, TUSK 18 100 3 (6, 1, 1
RECEIVING REC YDS TDs
Charles Hall, VUU 6 193 2 (69, 60)
Ke’Lenn Davis, TXSU 7 181 0
Ryan McDaniel, NCCU 9 178 1 (77)
Ibrahim Abdul-Fattai, AA&M 8 177 0
Winston Ausmer, LINM 10 162 2 (41, 2)
C. J. Bolar, ALC 5 151 1 (69)
Tayven Grice, BEN 7 147 0
Kemari Averett, B-CU 9 140 1 (13)
Jayden Horace, ALLEN 6 130 1 (47)
Reggie Bryant, JCSU 9 129 0
LeCharles Pringle, ALC 4 126 2 (26, 60)
Anthony Evelyn, LANE 6 115 2 (6, 17)
Keith Corbin III, JSU 8 113 2 (13, 11)
Barry Hill, WVSU 7 106 0
Jamaal Pritchett, TUSK 6 104 1 (18)
Jeremiah Hixon, ALST 7 100 1 (20)
TACKLES
14 Jashon Bryant, TNST; Michael Powell, FMU;
13 Zion Jefferson, VSU;
12 Keyron Kinsler, Jr., ALC; Payford Lunsford, WVSU;
11 Marquis Deweert, MHS; Tyler Moore, FVSU; Carl Matthews,
R. Isaac Smith, TUSK; William Adams, VSU;
10 Fern Romero, BEN; J. Merritt, CSU; Wesley Appolon, TUSK;
Julian Mercantel, TXSU; Jajuan Hudson, NCCU;
Terrence McPherson Jr., LIV; Ibrahim Sesay, WVSU;
SACKS
2.0 Monroe Beard, III, UAPB; Makenly Newbill, SAVST;
MarQuel Shelton, MILES; Cameron Chesley, BSU;
1.5 Malik Dobbins, Xzavier Hines, VUU;
INTERCEPTIONS
2 Elijah Baliff, ECSU;
1 21 others