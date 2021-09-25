By

Aqeel Glass threw for four touchdowns, three of them to former LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson, to help Alabama A&M win the 2021 Gulf Coast Classic.



The defending SWAC Champions got a fight from the struggling SIAC program but came away with a 45-35 win.



Tuskegee got as close as three points with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Louis Williams to Joshua Pritchett made the score 31-28 with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. AAMU would go on to score 14 points in the next seven minutes to gain some breathing room before a late Tuskegee run dipped into the final margin of victory.



Glass was 27-of-39 for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the game. Senior running back Gary Quarles (Cottondale, Ala.) ran for a career-high 164 yards on 24 carries including two touchdowns to help his team improve 3-0 on the season.



Junior wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim (Miramar, Fla.) eight passes for 177 yards and one score. Odieu Hilarie caught eight passes as well.



The three scores were part of a five catch, 80-yard game for Dee Anderson. The 6’6 senior started his career at LSU and then spent time at Oklahoma State before transferring to AAMU prior to the fall season.



Ivonte Patterson had a big night for Tuskegee, rushing for 100 yards and scoring three touchdowns.



Pritchett caught six passes for 104 yards for the Golden Tigers, including his score.

