Norfolk State
2021 Football

Norfolk State wins first meeting against St. Francis

The Norfolk State Spartans took down the St.Francis Red Flash at DeGol Field on Saturday afternoon.

Posted on

The Norfolk State Spartans took down the St.Francis Red Flash 28-16 at DeGol Field on Saturday afternoon. This marked the first meeting between the two programs and the Spartan’s first-ever game with a current Northeast Conference School.

THE RED FLASH TAKES EARLY LEAD

St. Francis led for the entire first half after quarterback Jyron Russell found Kahtero Summers for a 17-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. Norfolk State running back Rayquan Smith found the endzone on a 1-yard run to put the Spartans on the board. The Red Flash raised the score to 10-7 after a successful field goal attempt.

THE SPARTANS TAKE OVER

Norfolk State took over in the second half after Juwan Carter rushed for a 4-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. This brought the score to 14-10. The Spartans followed up with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Carter to receiver Justin Smith to raise the score 21-10. The Red Flash answered with a 2-yard touchdown from Justin Sliwoski to Brandan Lisenby. This brought the score to 21-16 after a missed point-after attempt. The Spartan’s Juwan Carter ended the game with a 25-yard bomb to Anthony Williams for the final score of the game. The successful point-after attempt finalized the score at 28-16.

St. Francis falls to 1-3 while Norfolk State rises to 2-2 after their comeback win in Pennsylvania. The Spartans will head to Virginia next Saturday to take on the Big South’s Hampton Pirates.

Norfolk State wins first meeting against St. Francis
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X