BALTIMORE (September 12, 2021) – Howard University freshman outside hitter Bria Woodard (Missouri City, Texas) was named to the 2021 Charm City Challenge All-Tournament Team, presented by Sir Speedy, for her outstanding performance over the weekend. The announcement came Sunday afternoon.



In three contests, the Texas native racked up 32 digs, 27 kills and a pair of service aces.



Friday (Sept. 10), Woodard had a team-high seven kills against Maryland, followed by a six-kill performance at UMBC later that night.



The following day (Sept. 11), she produced her second career double-double (20 digs & 14 kills) in the win over Quinnipiac.



On the season, Bria Woodard leads the squad with 85 total kills. Woodard is joined on the team by her sister, Cimone.



Joining Woodard on the all-tournament team included Maryland’s Syd Dowler, Paula Neciporuka and Laila Ricks, UMBC’s Aysia Miller and Andjelija Draskovic and Quinnipiac’s Georgia Tselepi.



HU returns to The Mecca for a three-match home stand versus Pac-12 opponent Oregon (Sept. 16), Ivy League rival Harvard (Sept. 17) and crosstown foe American (Sept. 21) before starting league play. Howard is currently 3-6 overall.

Howard freshman Bria Woodard making waves