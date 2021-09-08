By

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 8, 2021) – North Carolina A&T will begin its home football schedule at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Truist Stadium against arch-rival North Carolina Central University (NCCU). The North Carolina A&T volleyball team has already played three home matches. The varsity sports season is fully underway.



Before the big contests, the N.C. A&T Department of Athletics has updated safety guidelines for entry into the Truist stadium’s Game Zone for all five home football games and the nine remaining home volleyball matches at Moore Gymnasium.



N.C. A&T Athletics will require fans to provide staff with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic PCR test within 72 hours before the home fall contests.



The vaccination proof must be either the original vaccination card or a printed copy. In addition, N.C. A&T Athletics will require unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours before home contests and prove they have a negative result to staff before entering the Game Zone or Moore Gym.



“We are thrilled to see our student-athletes getting a chance to play football again after more than 600 days away from the sport they love,” said N.C. A&T Director of Athletics, Earl M. Hilton III. “It is also wonderful to see fans back inside stadiums and arenas across the country. Our goal at North Carolina A&T is to make sure our fans have fun tailgating, socializing, and watching Aggies Athletics while keeping everyone safe. We ask our fans to help in this effort by getting vaccinated or showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test.”



In addition to NCCU, the Aggies other home games are against Robert Morris (Oct. 2), North Alabama (Oct. 9), Monmouth (Oct. 30) and Gardner-Webb (Nov. 20).



The volleyball teams remaining home matches are against NCCU (Sept. 10), High Point University (Sept. 28), Hampton (Oct. 8), Campbell (Oct. 9), Presbyterian College (Oct. 12), Gardner-Webb (Oct. 22), Radford (Nov. 5), USC Upstate (Nov. 12) and UNC Asheville (Nov. 13).



For anyone interested in getting vaccinated or tested for COVID-19, we encourage you to make an appointment at your nearest health department.



NC A&T’s new safety protocols to impact tailgating