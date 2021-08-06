Elizabeth City State starting with two ACC opponents

By

Courtesy: Elizabeth City State

ELIZABETH CITY, NC- The Elizabeth City State University Vikings Men’s Basketball team is slated for a 28-game schedule tipping off the 2021-22 season with a pair of exhibition games at North Carolina State University (Nov. 1) and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (Nov. 5).



Head Coach Shawn Walker enters his 15th year at the helm of Elizabeth City State University Men’s basketball. Walker is an ECSU alum that broke numerous records as a player and has led the men’s basketball program on two different occasions over the past two decades.



November 12-13 the Vikings will participate in the PSAC-CIAA Challenge being hosted on the campus of Kutztown University in Kutztown, PA.



The Vikings return home to host the University of Charleston on November 17 at 7 PM. The contest marks the first of a six-game non-conference slate going into mid-December.





“We have a very competitive and challenging 2021-22 non-conference schedule with teams that are at the very top of their respective leagues and regions,” said Walker. “In addition to a CIAA conference slate that is always high level. We are excited and hopeful to return to the hardwood this season expecting to be a much-improved team.”



Conference play gets underway in the R.L. Vaughan Center on December 16 as the Vikings host the Panthers of Claflin University for the first doubleheader of the season. ECSU will also face conference opponents Saint Augustine University (Dec. 18) and Fayetteville State University (Dec. 20) playing a total of four home games in a week.



Elizabeth City MBB is set to bring in the new year in the Virgin Islands playing in the US Virgin Island Classic against Fisk University (Dec. 31) and Bloomfield College (Jan. 1).



The Vikings will have a brief break before returning to action with a North Carolina road trip making stops at conference opponents Livingstone College (Jan. 6) and Johnson C. Smith University (Jan. 8).



The conference schedule allows the Vikings to end the season hosting seven of ten contests at home in the R.L. Vaughan Center starting with Virginia State University on Jan. 22 and concluding with Bowie State University on Feb. 19 to close out the regular season.



The 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament will be held February 21-26 in Baltimore, MD.



