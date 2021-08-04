Morgan State’s Phillip Carr headed to new pro team

By

Courtesy: Morgan State

BALTIMORE, Md. (August 3, 2021) — Former Morgan State standout swingman Phillip Carr continues to make a name for himself as a professional overseas.

Carr recently signed to play with Italian pro team UCC Assigeco Piacenza.

“I’m super excited about playing in Italy,” said Carr. “I liked it a lot when I visited in 2019 for Christmas and I know it’s a good brand of basketball with really good food”

“I’m most excited about my new role with this new team and I’m ready to help this club continue to build towards a championship.”

The 25-year old played most recently with the Norrkoping Dolphins where he helped lead his team to a Swedish Basketligan Championship. Carr played in 43 games and averaged 13.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.3 apg and 1.1 spg sd the Dolphins ended the regular season in the second place. He was voted to the Eurobasket.com All-Swedish Basketligan 2nd Team, All-Imports Team and was named a League Player of the Week.

“We are focusing on a very technical player, an excellent shooter,” explains Gabriele Grazzini, Piacenza’s assistant coach. “With Phillip Carr we add a long-time player who is able to play as a system, but at the same time capable of taking individual initiatives. He can play both shoulders and in front of the basket. The contribution he can give to the defensive phase is also substantial because he has long arms and quick feet, as well as being effective in rebounding on both sides of the pitch.”

Prior to playing in Sweden, Carr played for Iskra Svit in Slovakian SBL League. In 27 games, he averaged an impressive 17 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

During his professional career his accolades include being selected to Eurobasket.com All-Slovakian League 2nd Team, All-Imports Team and earned a League Player of the Week.

Before testing the international waters, Carr played a season in the NBA G-League. He signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks and their G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, before being later traded to the Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers G-League affiliate. He saw a slight bump in minutes during his time in Canton.

Carr can match expectations and also exceed them. He proved that during his time at Morgan State. He came to Morgan in 2015 after a season of playing on the JUCO circuit. He automatically fit within the Bears scheme, and due to this; he started over 70 games in three years. He was consistent. He led his team in rebounds during every season he played for the Bears (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18). Carr averaged over 30 minutes a game in that span as well.

An All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) First Team selection during his senior campaign, Carr became one of only seven players in Morgan State history to score over 1,000 points and grab over 700 rebounds. He became the 19th member of MSU’s 1,000-point club, scoring 1,165 points in 87 games and ranks sixth on the school’s charts with 741 career rebounds, totals that he accumulated in just three seasons.

As a senior, Carr also garnered National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 15 first team honors for the second consecutive season, and received second-team BOXTOROW Division I All-American honors as well.

Earlier this year, Carr was named to the MEAC Men’s Basketball All-Time Team, presented by The Home Depot, comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.

Phillip Carr graduated from Morgan State in 2018 and it will be his third season in pro basketball.

