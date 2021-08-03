Madden 22 Ratings – HBCU Edition

EA Sports has released the Madden NFL 22 player ratings and several former HBCU players made the list.
95 IS The TOP OVERALL RATING
Former Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive tackle Terron Armstead has dominated in the trenches for the New Orleans Saints for the past eight years. Armstead has the highest overall rank out of HBCU alumn with his 95 mark. Armstead has the second-highest overall ranking out of all left tackles behind Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari who was given a 96.
WAS DARIUS LEONARD SNUBBED?
Darius Leonard has been making headlines for his upcoming contract extension and now for his madden rating. The former South Carolina State linebacker was awarded an 89 overall rating for his dominance with the Indianapolis Colts. There are ten linebackers ranked higher than Leonard. This includes San Francisco’s Fred Warner who’s contract Leonard is excepted to beat out soon. Warner received a 94 overall rank which was the highest rank for the linebacker position.
STRONG GUYS FINISH IN THE TOP
Former Albany State defensive tackle Grover Stewart earned the highest strength ranking out of all HBCU alumni. Stewart earned a 92 strength rating after playing with the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons. His 83 overall rating is the third-highest amongst HBCU alumni.
HE’S A RUNNER
Trenton Cannon and Tarik Cohen are the fastest HBCU alumni in the NFL according to the Madden 22 ratings. Both of the running backs earned speed ratings of 92. Cohen is a graduate of North Carolina A&T currently with the Chicago Bears. Cannon hails from Virginia State and is suiting up with the Carolina Panthers. Only seven other running backs had higher speed ratings than Cannon and Cohen with 49er’s Raheem Mostert at the top at 97.
HONORABLE MENTION
The “Grave Digger” and former SCSU bulldog earned the fourth-highest Madden rating out of all former HBCU ballers. Javon Hargrave was given an 80 overall rating and was ranked 23rd out of all defensive tackles this season. Hargrave spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles and battled some injuries that hurt his Esports stock. His teammate, Fletcher Cox, was the top-rated defensive tackle with an overall ranking of 94.
HBCU ALUMNI RANKED BY RATING
Terron Armstead – 95 (New Orleans LT)
Darius Leonard – 89 (Indianapolis LOBL)
Grover Stewart – 83 (Indianapolis DT)
Javon Hargrave – 80 (Philadelphia DT)
Jamie Gillan – 77 (Cleveland P)
Tarik Cohen – 76 (Chicago HB)
Anthony Levine SR. – 74 (Baltimore SS)
Tytus Howard- 70 (Houston LT)
Joe Thomas – 70 (Houston ROLB)
Khaderel Hodge – 69 (Cleveland WR)
Ryan Smith – 69 (Los Angeles CB)
Trenton Cannon -68 (Panthers HB)
Brandon Parker – 65 (Las Vegas LT)
Darryl Johnson JR – 64 (Buffalo LE)
Danny Johnson – 63 (Washington CB)
Terrell Bonds – 63 (Miami CB)
Antonio Hamilton – 62 (Tampa Bay CB)
Alex Brown – 61 (Detroit CB)
Quinton Bell – 60 (Tampa Bay LOLB)
Lachavious Simmons – 58 (Chicago RG)
Joshua Miles – 56 (Arizona LT)
Trent Scott – 56 (Charlotte RT)