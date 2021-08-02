ECSU basketball’s Vaughan Center getting upgrades

By

Courtesy: Elizabeth City State

ELIZABETH CITY, NC- Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) to design, manufacture and install a new audiovisual system inside the R.L. Vaughan Center. The installation of a new video display, scoreboard, scorer’s tables and audio system will be completed in 2021.



“These upgrades will provide our student-athletes and the campus better game-day, event, and fan experiences in the R.L. Vaughan Center,” said Sports Information Director Shalyn Moore . “The Vaughan Center is not only a campus venue, but it is symbolic of a vision and value to continuously build ECSU. The new amenities are a part of a continuous effort to provide a great atmosphere right here at home.”

ECSU to upgrade scorer’s table too

The main video display will be mounted to the wall at one end of the gym and will feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing to bring crisp, clear imagery to fans attending basketball, volleyball, and other special events. It will measure nearly 10 feet high by 24.5 feet wide and is capable of variable content zoning. This allows it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.



At the other end of the gym, an auxiliary fixed-digit scoreboard will be mounted to the wall to share basic basketball game information. This includes time remaining, team, score, period and possession arrows. The scoreboard will measure 4 feet high by 10 feet wide.



A 2.5-foot-high by 8-foot-wide scorer’s table will also be included in the installation to supplement the ECSU video and scoring system.



“We’re honored to be chosen to partner with Elizabeth City State University on this exciting new project for the Vaughn Center,” said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. “The new displays and sound system, along with all the other enhancements that have been done to the facility, will really give Vikings fans a great new game-day experience. We look forward to working closely with everyone on campus and to a successful project.”



A Sportsound® 250 audio system will be integrated with the video and scoring system for Elizabeth City. This system will provide fans with the booming, immersive audio experience they expect at live events while also providing clear, understandable speech from announcers in the venue. Combining visual with audio into one cohesive system will provide a dynamic, powerful live event experience.



Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has LED video display installations at hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States. For more information on what Daktronics can provide for the collegiate market, visit www.daktronics.com/college.

ECSU basketball’s Vaughan Center getting upgrades