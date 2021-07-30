Howard homecoming in person — for now

By

WASHINGTON – Howard University is pleased to announce the 2021 Homecoming dates, scheduled in person during the week of October 16-24, 2021. The Howard University Homecoming football game will take place Saturday, October 23 in Greene Stadium at 1 p.m. EDT against the Norfolk State University Spartans.

The University is planning exciting and informative events to kick off the Homecoming celebrations, beginning Saturday, October 16. These on-campus experiences will engage the Howard community and family while reconnecting us all after more than a year of virtual interaction.

The University will also require health and safety precautions at all in-person events; those details along with the event theme and further information regarding Homecoming will be announced at a later date.

While we are excited to plan for an in-person Homecoming, we must remain vigilant to changing health conditions due to COVID-19. If health conditions deteriorate or the large group gathering guidelines from the district government become more restrictive, we will have to pivot back to a virtual event.

