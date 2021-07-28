Big South Releases 2021 Football TV Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference has announced that its 2021 football television broadcast schedule on ESPN3 and ESPN+ will feature 44 broadcasts — 8 exclusive telecasts on ESPN3, in addition to 36 Big South Network (BSN) productions on ESPN+. In addition, a new arrangement with Big South Corporate Partner Ingles will feature eight ESPN+ games broadcast locally and regionally on Nexstar Networks’ over-the-air stations throughout the Big South footprint.
The Ingles “Game of the Week” package begins Saturday, Sept. 18 with Monmouth at Charleston Southern, while the Big South’s ESPN3 “Game of the Week” slate begins Saturday, Oct. 2 with new member North Carolina A&T hosting new associate member Robert Morris. Both broadcast schedules resume Saturday, Oct. 9 and continues through the conclusion of the regular-season on Nov. 20. Local affiliate carriage for the Nexstar broadcasts will be made available weekly.
Exclusive ESPN3 Schedule (8 broadcasts, times ET and subject to change)
Oct. 2 – Robert Morris at North Carolina A&T, 1:00pm
Oct. 9 – Kennesaw State at Hampton, 2:00pm
Oct. 16 – Monmouth at Campbell, 1:00pm
Oct. 23 – Charleston Southern at North Alabama, 3:00pm
Oct. 30 – Hampton at Robert Morris, 12:00pm
Nov. 6 – North Alabama at Monmouth, 1:00pm
Nov. 13 – Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30pm
Nov. 20 – Gardner-Webb at North Carolina A&T, 1:00pm
Ingles Schedule on Nexstar Networks (8 broadcasts, times ET and subject to change)
Sept. 18 – Monmouth at Charleston Southern, 6:00pm
Oct. 9 – North Alabama at North Carolina A&T, 1:00pm
Oct. 16 – North Carolina A&T at Kennesaw State, 5:00pm
Oct. 23 – Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 1:30pm
Oct. 30 – Campbell at Charleston Southern, 1:00pm
Nov. 6 – Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 1:00pm
Nov. 13 – Hampton at Campbell, 1:00pm
Nov. 20 – Monmouth at Kennesaw State, 1:00pm
Currently 56 of the 66 football games involving Big South members are scheduled to be televised this season, while TV coverage of the remaining 10 games is expected to be announced soon. Below is the current confirmed broadcast schedule for the 2021 season.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Reinhardt at Kennesaw State, ESPN+, 8:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 4
Campbell at Liberty, ESPN3, 6:00pm
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, ESPN3, 6:00pm
Virginia Union at Hampton, ESPN+, 6:00pm
Monmouth at Middle Tennessee State, ESPN3, 7:00pm
North Alabama at Southeastern Louisiana, ESPN+, 7:00pm
Friday, Sept. 10
North Carolina A&T at Duke, ACCN, 8:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 11
Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech, ACC RSN, 12:00pm
Robert Morris at Central Michigan, ESPN3, 3:00pm
Elon at Campbell, ESPN+, 6:00pm
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, ESPN3, 6:00pm
Hampton at Old Dominion, ESPN3, 7:00pm
Chattanooga at North Alabama, ESPN+, WHDF, 7:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 18
Presbyterian at Campbell, ESPN+, 6:00pm
Monmouth at Charleston Southern *, ESPN+, Nexstar, 6:00pm
Lincoln at Gardner-Webb, ESPN+, 6:00pm
Kennesaw State at Wofford, ESPN+, 6:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 25
Howard at Robert Morris, ESPN+, 12:00pm
Holy Cross at Monmouth, ESPN+, 1:00pm
Charleston Southern at East Carolina, ESPN+, 6:00pm
Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb, ESPN+, 6:00pm
N.C. Central at North Carolina A&T, ESPN+, 6:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 2
Gardner-Webb at Monmouth *, ESPN+, 1:00pm
Robert Morris at North Carolina A&T *, ESPN3, 1:00pm
Norfolk State at Hampton, ESPN+, 2:00pm
Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State, ESPN+, 3:00pm
Campbell at North Alabama, ESPN+, 7:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 9
Princeton at Monmouth, ESPN+, 1:00pm
North Alabama at North Carolina A&T, ESPN+, Nexstar, 1:00pm
Kennesaw State at Hampton *, ESPN3, 2:00pm
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris *, ESPN+, 3:00pm
Campbell at Gardner-Webb *, ESPN+, 6:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 16
Monmouth at Campbell *, ESPN3, 1:00pm
North Carolina A&T at Kennesaw State *, ESPN+, Nexstar, 5:00pm
Hampton at Charleston Southern *, ESPN+, 6:00pm
Robert Morris at North Alabama, ESPN+, 7:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 23
Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb *, ESPN+, Nexstar, 1:30pm
North Carolina A&T at Hampton *, ESPN+, 2:00pm
Charleston Southern at North Alabama, ESPN3, 3:00pm
Kennesaw State at Campbell *, ESPN+, 4:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 30
Hampton at Robert Morris *, ESPN3, 12:00pm
Campbell at Charleston Southern *, ESPN+, Nexstar, 1:00pm
Monmouth at North Carolina A&T *, ESPN+, 1:00pm
Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw State *, ESPN+, 1:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 6
Kennesaw State at Robert Morris *, ESPN+, 12:00pm
North Carolina A&T at Charleston Southern *, ESPN+, 1:00pm
Gardner-Webb at Hampton *, ESPN+, Nexstar, 1:00pm
North Alabama at Monmouth, ESPN3, 1:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 13
Robert Morris at Monmouth *, ESPN+, 12:00pm
Hampton at Campbell *, ESPN+, Nexstar, 1:00pm
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb *, ESPN3, 1:30pm
Kennesaw State at North Alabama, ESPN+, 3:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 20
Campbell at Robert Morris *, ESPN+, 12:00pm
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina A&T *, ESPN3, 1:00pm
North Alabama at Hampton, ESPN+, 1:00pm
Monmouth at Kennesaw State *, ESPN+, Nexstar, 1:00pm
* – Big South Conference game
All Times EST and subject to change