Livingstone College to add blue turf with renovations

Courtesy: Livingstone College

SALISBURY, NC – Livingstone College Athletics has announced plans for a renovation project to its Alumni Memorial Stadium.



The 6000-seat stadium will undergo a full remodel of the track and field, which includes the high jump apron, thrower’s circle, and track runways.



The stadium project will also feature a video scoreboard added to the southeast corner, and the current grass turf will be converted to artificial turf recolored in Livingstone blue.

“We are thrilled to see this project take place and give our beloved track and field and football student-athletes a new place to call home,” said Athletic Director Lamonte Massie-Sampson . “We sincerely appreciate the partnership with our friends at the Honey Bear Project, specifically Ms. Nadia Sellers, for helping us make this new transition to showcase the best of Blue Bear athletics.”

Livingstone’s partnership with Field Turf, Deluxe Athletics, and Formetco Sports, through this project, has positioned the athletic department to provide a world-class facility and a competitive edge in recruitment efforts to attract elite student-athletes.

“Having a video scoreboard added to these improvements will provide us the opportunity to cultivate partnerships with new and current sponsors and ensure an enriching fan experience,” said Massie-Sampson. “The improvements to these facilities demonstrate to local businesses, partners and alumni, the commitment of President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr. , to position Livingstone as a premier Division II athletic program.”

Head football coach Sean Gilbert and head track & field coach Justin Davis are excited about the project, which will allow both programs to market, recruit, and retain top talent.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to have a new football field built for our campus community,” Gilbert said. “A new football field becomes a resource for all students to utilize in the collegiate atmosphere for growth and enrichment. Livingstone will use this resource to enhance college enrollment and community relations opportunities.”

“This is amazing,” Davis said. “This means we will actually be able to train and compete more efficiently and at a higher level.”

“Not only is this a great facility for Livingstone College Athletics, it is also a facility we hope to share with the Salisbury community, further strengthening the bond between Livingstone College and Salisbury,” Massie-Sampson added.

Livingstone Athletics will temporarily relocate home games and practices until the full completion of the project.