Darius Leonard expected to sign record deal with Colts

It has been reported that Darius Leonard is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts worth up to $19 million a year.
FRED WARNER SET THE STAGE
Leonard and the Colts have been in contract talks for months now and payday looks to be around the corner for the former South Carolina State Bulldog. This news comes soon after San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner signed a record-breaking extension on July 21. Warner signed a five-year, $95 million contract that made him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. He likely will not be that for long as Leonard’s extension is expected to surpass Warner’s.
DARIUS LEONARD IS JUST GETTING STARTED
Leonard has been an integral piece of the Indianapolis franchise since joining the team three seasons ago. In that time, he has been named first-team All-Pro twice and became a three-time Pro Bowler. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 while grabbing five interceptions in 2019. That was the most takeaways out of all NFL linebackers that season. His stat sheet is stuffed with 416 solo tackles, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and seven interceptions in 42 games. Leonard adds so much more to the defense than his athleticism and skill set. His swag and “dog” mentality energizes the unit on the field and on the sideline.
NFL TIMELINE
The Colts are expected to finalize a deal with Darius Leonard any day now. The NFL’s training camp is set to kick off next week with the season opener on September 9. Leonard will definitely cash out on his new check before the Colts play the Seattle Seahawks on September 12.