SWAC Football TV Schedule 2021

The SWAC football TV schedule is out and schools like Jackson State and Florida A&M will appear on ESPN quite a bit.
Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2021 SWAC Football TV schedule highlighted by a record number of games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

Alcorn State will kickoff league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, August 28 when the Braves travel to Atlanta to face North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff live on ESPN.

The 2021 slate of ESPN games is also highlighted by several highly anticipated league classics as the Labor Day Classic featuring Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, and the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M will all take center stage this upcoming season.

The 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPNU on Saturday, December 4.

The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below. Additional games are scheduled to be announced at a later date.

DateGameWatch
Aug. 28Alcorn State vs. North Carolina CentralESPN
Sept. 4Southern at TroyESPN3
Sept. 4Bethune-Cookman at UTEPESPN3
Sept. 4Prairie View A&M at Texas SouthernESPN Networks
Sept. 5Jackson State vs. Florida A&MESPN2
Sept. 11Bethune-Cookman at UCFESPN+
Sept. 11Grambling State at Southern MississippiESPN3
Sept. 11Alabama State at AuburnSECN
Sept. 11Texas Southern at BaylorBig 12 Now on ESPN+
Sept. 11Tennessee State vs. Jackson State*  ESPN Networks
Sept. 16Alabama A&M at Bethune-CookmanESPNU
Sept. 18Grambling State at HoustonESPN+
Sept. 18Florida A&M at South FloridaESPN+
Sept. 18Jackson State at LouisianaMonroeESPN3
Sept. 18Alcorn State at South AlabamaESPN3
Sept. 23Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine BluffESPNU
Sept. 25Bethune-Cookman at Alabama StateESPN Networks
Sept. 26Southern vs. Mississippi Valley StateESPN Networks
Sept. 30Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&MESPNU
Oct. 2Alabama A&M at Grambling StateESPN Networks
Oct. 9Jackson State at Alabama A&MESPN Networks
Oct .9Grambling State at Alcorn StateESPN Networks
Oct. 16Florida A&M at Alabama A&MESPN Networks
Oct. 16Southern at Arkansas-Pine BluffESPN Networks
Oct. 16Alabama State at Jackson StateESPN Networks
Oct. 23Bethune-Cookman at Jackson StateESPN Networks
Oct. 23Prairie View A&M at SouthernESPN Networks
Oct. 30Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State* ESPN Networks
Oct. 30Grambling State at Florida A&MESPN Networks
Oct. 30Alcorn State at SouthernESPN Networks
Nov. 6Florida A&M at SouthernESPN Networks
Nov. 6Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine BluffESPN Networks
Nov. 13Jackson State at Southern* ESPN Networks
Nov. 13Alabama A&M at Texas SouthernESPN Networks
Nov. 20Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&MESPN Networks
Nov. 20Alcorn State at Jackson StateESPN Networks
Nov. 27Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&MESPN Networks
Dec. 4SWAC Football ChampionshipESPNU
Dec. 18Celebration BowlABC

