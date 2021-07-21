Makur Maker out of NBA Draft, not returning to Howard

Makur Maker isn’t entering the NBA Draft — but he’s not coming back to Howard University either.

The former five-star recruit announced on Tuesday evening that he will be withdrawing from the NBA Draft, citing that he’s not a first round pick. The reason he says teams are telling him he’s not is because Howard’s season was canceled in January, and they don’t have enough film on him.

“I’ve withdrawn from the 2021 NBA Draft,” he said in statement released on Twitter. “My goal has always been to be a top pick in the NBA. The feedback from NBA teams is that, because my college basketball season at Howard University was canceled, I’m a 2nd round pick at this time. They just don’t have enough data to select me in the 1st round at this time.



The way Maker sees it, he can’t risk that happening again.

“COVID-19 has been a 2-year challenge for me,” he continued. “I won’t allow it to change my goals. I couldn’t return to Howard with even the slightest chances of not having a season.”



“With that being said, I will continue to work hard and play professionally next season with the focus and goal to be the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.”



Howard has not indicated publicly that it has any plans of not having a season. Last season came to a halt after several players, including Makur Maker, contracted COVID-19.

That was a disappointing moment after the hype and discussion of his commitment generated last summer. In all, Makur played two games for Howard, never in front of the home crowd at The Burr or another HBCU for that matter.