Alabama A&M’s Marcus Cushnie headed to Big Ten

Marcus Cushnie is taking his talents to the Big Ten.

The former Alabama A&M defensive end Marcus Cushnie announced his commitment to Purdue via Twitter on Monday night.



“To my HBCU fans, friends and family I will continue to support you guys throughout my life,” he wrote in a note. “The love I received in that time was immeasurable and for that, I am grateful.

Cushnie was a dominant force on the Alabama A&M defensive line this spring. He recorded seven sacks in just four games and finished the year with 20 tackles. He recorded multiple sacks in three of the four games (South Carolina State, Alabama State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff). Cushnie saved his best game of the season for the last, recording a season-high 12 tackles two go along with a pair of sacks as he harassed quarterback Skyler Perry all game long in the SWAC championship game.

He was far from a one-year wonder, though. He played primarily linebacker his first two seasons, and really made an impact as a sophomore, racking up seven sacks in addition to 27 tackles. Thirteen of those tackles went for a loss. He also hurried quarterbacks eight times and forced two fumbles.

This announcement comes less than a month after he left AAMU after completing his undergraduate degree.



The Florida native received offers from several FBS schools, including Florida State, but ultimately Marcus Cushnie will wind up with the Big Ten squad.