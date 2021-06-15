Reginald Ruffin re-ups with extension at Miles

Miles College AD & Head football coach, Reginald Ruffin, has signed a five-year extension with the Golden Bears.
Reginald Ruffin has led Miles to 4 SIAC Football Conference Championship Titles, 2 NCAA playoff appearances, a NCAA Division II Bowl appearance, 1st Runner-Up in football as head football Coach.
As Director of Athletics, Miles College has two championship titles in basketball, Western Division Championship Women’s Basketball, Western Division Championship Baseball, and Golf D2 PGA Works National Championship.
Ruffin has also received 2 SIAC Commissioner’s Cups and Commissioner’s Academics Cup during his tenure at Miles College.
In March of 2020 Miles suspended its athletics programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At Miles, we love winning and competing. But the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans is far more important,” said Miles athletic director and head football coach Reginald Ruffin. “This decision goes directly to protecting everyone in the sphere of Golden Bears athletics.”
Reginald Ruffin and his coaching staff continued to work to stock more talent in the football program as it looks to win a third consecutive Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship in 2021.
The Golden Bears welcomed 18 new student-athletes to the fold – 12 who signed National Letters of Intent.
Offensive line was the most targeted position, with five student-athletes in the group. One of the most glaring positions of need was quarterback. All three quarterbacks who were atop the depth chart when Miles last played in November 2019 are no longer with the program. So the Golden Bears have two in the group, one transfer, one freshman.
The remainder of the group includes a tight end, a linebacker, two defensive linemen, two running backs and two wide receivers.
Two interesting names in that group include running back Vondarious Gordon, a transfer from Northern Illinois who is related to Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, and wide receiver Gabriel Ruffin, son of the head coach.
The Golden Bears will return to the gridiron on September 4th as they travel to face Alabama State in the first game of the 2021 Fall football season.