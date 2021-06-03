NC A&T claims MEAC All-Sports awards on way out

Courtesy: MEAC

NORFOLK, Va., June 2, 2021 – North Carolina A&T State University captured both the Talmadge Layman Hill Men’s All-Sports Award and the Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All-Sports Award, the conference announced on Wednesday.



“I would like to congratulate North Carolina A&T State University, including Chancellor Dr. Harold L. Martin, Sr., Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III, and the administrators, coaches, student-athletes and support staff for winning both the 2021 Talmadge Layman Hill Men’s All-Sports Award and the Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All-Sports Award,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said. “Receiving these awards is indicative of the overall strength of their athletics programs.”



In addition, North Carolina A&T State was honored academically, posting the MEAC’s highest academic performance rate (APR) for the third straight year.



Delaware State and North Carolina Central were recognized as the 2021 recipients of the MEAC’s Highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR). The Hornets and Eagles’ 81-percent GSR are the highest among MEAC institutions spanning the 2010-13 cohorts.



In the men’s all-sports award tally, the Aggies racked up 63 points, thanks to the regular-season division championship in basketball and the outdoor track & field championship, as well as runner-up finishes in tennis and golf.



North Carolina Central (53.5) was second in the men’s all-sports standings, followed by Norfolk State (53) and Florida A&M (52).



For the women, North Carolina A&T State totaled 80 points after grabbing regular-season division titles in women’s basketball, bowling, volleyball and softball, while also winning the outdoor track & field championship.



Delaware State and Howard were next in the standings, tied for second with 65 points each, and Norfolk State was fourth after tallying 58 points.



This marks the second straight year in which the awards were given that NCAT swept both trophies. No all-sports awards were handed out in 2019-20. For 2020-21, the MEAC did not crown champions in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and football.



Points are awarded in a descending order beginning with 14 points for championships or first-place regular-season finishes. The second-place team receives 12 points. Tied teams split the point total.