Transfer portal leap falls through, DB preps for pros

Reggie Stubblefield entered the transfer portal after spending four years as a defensive back at Prairie View A&M. A few days later, Stubblefield committed to Kansas State University after a short stint in the transfer portal. On June 2, the PVAMU alumnus made another announcement.



He’s not going to be playing at all this year. Stubblefield has announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft due to “unfortunate circumstances” that will keep him from enrolling and competing at Kansas State.



“I will now be solely focusing my time and work ethic towards the upcoming NFL 2022 Draft,” Stubblefield said via Twitter. “I have worked long and hard for this opportunity and I’m ready to get to work and attack this process with extreme integrity, dignity and focus. Thank you to everyone for the continuous support and now the real work begins.”



When asked if the complication was academic or football-related, Stubblefield gave a little insight into it.



“A little bit of both but I don’t want to get into much depth,” he told GoPowerCat.com. “I was supposed to be there on Monday but some paperwork didn’t go through. K-State football and the coaches wanted me and it just didn’t work out right now.”

“I can’t thank Coach K [Chris Klieman] and the guys enough,” Stubblefield continued. “They truly have something special building at K-State and I’m excited for the program this fall.”

The Arlington, TX native was considered a two-star recruit coming out of high school. He signed with Prairie View, then coached by current Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, as part of its 2016 signing day class. Stubblefield finished Prairie View’s spring season with 16 total tackles and one interception in just three games. Perhaps even more impressive, he blocked two kicks this spring as well.



Reggie Stubblefield received his degree in kinesology from Prairie View A&M prior to jumping into the transfer portal.