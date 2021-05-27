HBCU track athletes to watch at NCAA East regionals

If Wednesday’s NCAA Track and Field East Prelims were any indication, HBCU track and field athletes will be a big part of the weekend.



Here are five student-athletes to keep an eye on when they return to the track on Friday for the men’s quarterfinals. Look for a women’s update after Thursday’s first round.

Trevor Stewart, North Carolina A&T

The senior from Lorton, VA came into the prelims with the third-fastest 400m time in the country, just behind his teammate Randolph Ross and LSU’s Noah Williams. He made a statement by not only winning his heat with a 44.55 second time but pacing the field in the first round.



Randolph Ross took home the 400m title at the MEAC Championships in May. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Randolph Ross, North Carolina A&T

The sophomore sprinter opened up his first-ever outdoor East Regionals with a 44.63 time in the 400m, good for second in the prelims behind teammate Trevor Stewart. This comes on the heels of his MEAC title in the 400m where he held off Stewart.

Joseph Amoah, Coppin State

Amoah pulled double-duty on Wednesday, and he did it well. He won his 100m heat with a 10.11 time, good for fourth in the field. Less than two hours later he won his 200m heat with a 20.36m, good for fourth in the field.







Javonte Harding, North Carolina A&T

The freshman from Prince George’s Virginia also ran in both the 100 and 200m sprints, and also had an impressive day. He won his 100m heat with a career-best 10.19. Less than two hours later he won his 200m heat with a time of 20.32. Harding won both events at the MEAC championships in Greensboro earlier this month.



Earl Green, North Carolina Central

The senior from North Carolina Central followed up his third-place finish in the 400m hurdles at MEAC Championships with an even better performance in the first round. He finished second in his heat, but his time of 50.58 seconds was good for third overall in the round.

Others HBCU track athletes to watch on Friday

Cory Poole, A&T (8th – 110m hurdles)

Cedric McGriff, A&T (17th – 110m hurdles)

David East, Alabama State (10th-100m)

Matthew Clark, Alabama State (24th – 100m)

Akeem Lindo, A&T (8th – 400m hurdles)

Daniel Stokes, A&T (16th- 200m)

Akeem Sirleaf, A&T (24th -200m)

Abbas Abbkar, A&T (10th – 800m)

Trequan Barnes, NSU (15th -400m)

Shawn Collins, JSU (20th-400m)

Elijah Young, A&T (21st – 400m)