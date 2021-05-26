CSU’s Joseph Amoah wins 100, 200m NCAA heats

Courtesy: Coppin State Athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Coppin State’s Joseph Amoah won his heats of the 100m and 200m dash in the First Round of the NCAA Track & Field East Preliminaries on Wednesday night at Hodges Stadium to qualify for Friday’s Quarterfinals.



A senior from Greater Accra, Ghana, Joseph Amoah took first in his section of the 100m dash in 10.11, besting what was arguably the most competitive heat of Wednesday’s first round. Amoah also clocked a 20.36 to win his section of the 200m dash, equaling his fastest time of the season in the event.



Amoah will be the fourth seed in both events of the Quarterfinals with the 100m dash set for 7:05 pm, followed by the 200m dash at 8:10 pm. The top 12 finishers in both events will advance to the NCAA National Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 9-12.



Malik John , Joseph Manu and Abayie Opuni also competed for the Eagles in the sprints. John took sixth in his heat of the 200m dash in 21.34, placing 40th overall. Manu took seventh in his 100m dash heat in 10.44, good for 38th place. Opuni finished 42nd overall in the 400m dash in 47.83.



The quartet of runners will also take part in Coppin’s 4x100m and 4×400 Relays on Friday. All four will compete in the 4x100m Relay at 5:30 pm with the 4x400m Relay to close the night at 9:15 pm with Amadou Ba and Randy Serville .