National Battle of the Bands teams up with Cricket

CHARLOTTE, NC (May 25, 2021): Webber Marketing and Consulting, LLC (WMC), the largest

marketing agency of record for HBCUs, announces Cricket Wireless as the official wireless provider

of the National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB).



“It’s our commitment to raise scholarship dollars, create opportunities, and elevate the exposure of

HBCU bands and their students, so when we connect with partners like Cricket Wireless who are

just as committed to our mission as we are, it accelerates our efforts and expands our capabilities to

get the job done,” says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Creator of the National Battle

of the Bands.

As the official wireless provider, Cricket Wireless will not only support the Black Music Month re-

airing special of the “Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” film in June – the film first premiered back in

February for Black History Month – they will also contribute to the amplification of HBCU bands’

and band members’ stories and assist the NBOTB in expanding its HBCUs Band Together

scholarship initiative to reach more HBCU marching bands, which is at the heart of the event’s

mission.



After years of supporting HBCU football, we wanted to be “all in” on the game. HBCU football games

aren’t complete without the bands,” said Tiffany Baehman, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice

President, Cricket Wireless. “We are excited to extend our relationship to include the National

Battle of the Bands. Cricket will support the Band Together Scholarship, as well as engage with the

participating bands and band members to give viewers an inside look at the National Battle of the

Bands.”



The 2021 Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar will be hosted

in Houston, Texas at the NRG Stadium the last weekend in August.



For more information and announcements about the NBOTB visit http://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com and stay updated on social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).