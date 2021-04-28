Connell Maynor says new deal in works at AAMU

The future of Connell Maynor as Alabama A&M head coach continues to be a storyline as his team prepares for the SWAC Championship Game.



Maynor says that he and the school’s administration are close to signing an agreement on an extension.



“I let my team know yesterday that I’m basically…we’re in the process… it should be a done deal on signing a new deal, a new extension to be here another four or five years,” Maynor told WZDX’s Mo Carter.

This comes after a report surfaced last week that he had interviewed for the vacant position at Southern University. Both Maynor and Southern University Director of Athletics Dr. Roman Banks deny that an interview took place.



“I’m focused on my team, not any other team. We’ve been preparing to play in the SWAC Championship (Game) since the day I walked on this campus. This is a special week for us,” Maynor said on Monday. “It’s championship week. The people that need to know — my players, my AD, my president — knew I wasn’t anywhere interviewing for anybody.”



Other names, including LSU assistant Mickey Joseph and even Marshall Faulk, have been linked to the Southern job as well. Maynor said that if an opportunity did arise, he wouldn’t pursue it until the season was done.



“If anybody was to contact me during championship week or during the season — if I was interested in that program — I would tell them talk to me after that game. I’m focused. I’m not talking to anybody during my season, during championship week.”



With a new deal at hand, Connell Maynor and Alabama A&M hope to turn the focus back to the championship game against Arkansnas-Pine Bluff. AAMU will enter the game 3-0 this season, 13-10 under Maynor since he took over prior to the 2018 season.