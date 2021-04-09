Bayou Classic moving forward as Grambling recovers

Unless there is another spring surprise, the Bayou Classic appears to be moving forward one week out.



Grambling State officials told the News-Star that the game is still on as of now.

“The game is scheduled to be played. We’re looking forward to it,” Grambling athletic director David Ponton told the News-Star on Friday. “We’re looking forward to the city of Shreveport hosting it. It’s going to be a good event in northwest Louisiana.”



GSU’s football program has been on pause since March 24th after three student-athletes tested positive for CoVID-19. Three more players tested positive the following week.



That led to cancellations for the March 27th game against Alabama A&M and the April 3 contest against Texas Southern. It also led to doubt as to whether or not the first (and likely only) ever spring Bayou Classic would take place against Southern.



The game is set at April 17. It will be played in Shreveport, Louisiana as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is being renovated.



Southern is idle this week after beating Jackson State on April 3. It will enter the Bayou Classic 4-1 and is currently ranked 25th in the FCS Coaches poll.



Ponton talked about the lengths the program has gone through to try to get back on the field.



“I think they’ve done a good job maintain. Although activities were suspended, our student-athletes were able to individually workout, we just couldn’t do things as a team,” Ponton said. “It’s not an ideal situation but COVID-19 is not an ideal situation, period. Our staff has worked extremely hard to put our student-athletes in the best possible situation.”



Grambling is 0-3 during this spring season.