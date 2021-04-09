Savannah State 2021 football schedule, homecoming

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah State football will play a 10-game 2021 fall schedule that includes six home games and four road games.
The Tigers will open the season on September 4, 2021 in Valdosta, Ga. against NCAA Division II perennial powerhouse Valdosta State. This game was originally scheduled for the 2020 season.
Savannah State returns home on September 11 to open a three-game homestand with a non-conference game against Livingstone College. On Sept. 18, they open Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) action against East Division rivals Benedict College in Theodore A. Wright Stadium. The next weekend, September 25, they host Morehouse College in another SIAC East Division bout.
On October 2, the Tigers will travel to Frankfort, Kentucky to face off against Kentucky State University. It will be the first time the Tigers play an SIAC West Division Team since joining the conference last year. On October. 9, they return home to face Erskine College in a non-conference game.
The Tigers close out October with three SIAC East Division games. They face Clark Atlanta at home on October 16 for Homecoming. Then they hit the road to face Albany State and Fort Valley State Oct. 23 and 30, respectively. They close out the season with a home game against Edward Waters on November 6.
Savannah State’s 2020 nine-game season was suspended due to the pandemic. The Tigers were able to get two spring games in. They fell to West Alabama, 28-36, on March 13 and then beat Middle Georgia State 85-0 on March 27—setting a new school record for most points scored in a win.
The Tigers will hope to get their first full season in since the historic 2019 team walked off the field on November 9, 2019 with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-0 SIAC record–the first winning team since 1998. Due to the school’s transition from NCAA Division I to Division II, they were unable to play for the 2019 SIAC Championship. In September of 2020, the school officially completed the transition, making the program eligible for NCAA titles.
Shawn Quinn will enter his third season this fall as the head coach with an 8-4 overall record and 5-0 conference record intact. The football program under Quinn has seen several school records beat or set, and a winning program fielded that resembles the late 1980’s, 1990s teams who were some of the most successful in the program’s 119-year history.