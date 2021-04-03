Davion Warren commits to Memphis

Davion Warren came to Hampton a few years back looking to prove he could play Division I basketball. He did that, and then some, and now he’s playing on a larger stage.



Just two weeks after entering the transfer portal, the former Pirate announced he will be heading to Memphis.



“100 percent committed,” Warren wrote on his Instagram account, along with a photo of head coach Penny Hardaway.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Buffalo, New York native. After putting his name in the transfer portal, he was contacted by several high-major programs.



Warren led not only Hampton but the entire Big South in scoring (21.3 ppg) and in steals (2.1 spg) as a senior. His scoring average ranked him 13th nationally after a regular season that saw him have six games of 25 or more points and two games of 30 or more.



He’s been a three-time Big South Player of the Week and scored the second-highest total in a Big South game this year with his career-high 34 at USC Upstate. Warren is ranked in the top five in the conference in seven different categories. He was runner-up for Big South Player of the Year and named first-team All-Big South.



Davion Warren averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game during the 2019-2020 season.

“I don’t know that it’s different, I think that it became opportunity (to score more),” Hampton head coach Buck Joyner Jr. said of Warren’s leap. “Last year we felt like we had a good player in Davion, but he had to kind of accept his role and do the things that he needed to do to help us win ball games. Now it’s time for him to mature and it’s time for him to take the next step. I think it’s something for him that’s come natural.”



Memphis went 20-8 this season. It missed the playoffs but won the NIT.