HBCUs mixing it up in transfer portal

The transfer portal is bursting at the seams and HBCUs are no exceptions.



Approximately 60 student-athletes at Division I HBCUs have entered the transfer portal to date, according to VerbalCommits.com. They include several top players at HBCUs. A few of them are getting attention from mid-major and Power Five programs.



Former Hampton guard Davion Warren is drawing interest from schools in the SEC and ACC. Warren has completed a virtual meting with North Carolina State. He has also talked with Buzz Williams at Texas A&M. Eric Mussellman at Arkansas is also reportedly interested with him.



Warren led not only Hampton but the entire Big South in scoring (21.3 ppg) and in steals (2.1 spg) as a senior. His scoring average ranked him 13th nationally after a regular season that saw him have six games of 25 or more points and two games of 30 or more.



Former Prairie View forward Jawaun Daniels is hearing from high majors as well. Oklahoma and Oregon State are both interested as well as programs like Creighton, UMass and Towson.



“I have been in contact with a lot of schools and right now I am open to pretty much everything,” he told 247Sports.com. “I’m taking everything in, answering phone calls and hearing everybody out. Then in like a week or two I will cut down my list and present a top five.”

Lennell Henry, Daniels’ teammate at PVAMU, entered the portal this week and is expected to draw interest as well. He averaged 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game along with 1.2 blocks.



One school that got some good news on the transfer front was Texas Southern. Four players confirmed on Thursday that they are returning to the program. Forwards John Walker III, Justin Hopkins and Galen Alexander have opted to come back, along with big man Joirdon Karl Nicholas.



The vast majority of the HBCU players in the transfer portal, however, have not yet committed to schools since entering the portal. And there is no guarantee that they will find a landing spot at all, let alone in DI basketball.



North Carolina Central has a total of nine players in the transfer portal. They included starters like Jordan Perkins, C.J. Keyser and Devin Palmer others.



Tennessee State has eight players in the transfer portal. Grambling has six and North Carolina A&T has five.



Here is a current list of HBCU hoopers in the transfer portal.